Tanzania women’s vs. Mozambique women’s: Tanzania women’s world record, ICC women’s T20 World Cup Africa region qualifiers beat Mozambique women by 200 runs: Tanzania women’s T20 cricket history, World Cup qualifiers 200-run victory

Highlights Tanzania won the match by a margin of 200 for the second time in T20 international cricket

Chasing the target, Mozambique’s women’s team was bowled out for just 28 runs.

Uganda holds the record for the biggest win in T20 women’s international cricket

New Delhi

Tanzanian women have made history in T20 international cricket. In the 11th match of the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier (ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2021), Tazania defeated the Mozambique women’s team by a huge margin of 200.

With this, Tanzania became the first women’s team in the world to win twice by 200 or more runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Tanzania scored 228 for 4 in 20 overs.

In reply, Mozambique were bowled out for 28 in 12.5 overs. For Tanzania, Mawadi Swedi scored an unbeaten 87 off 48 balls while opener Fatuma Kibasu scored 62 runs.

Kibasu hit 10 fours in his half-century, while Sweden hit 11 fours. For Mozambique, the bowlers added 35 extra runs, including 30 wide runs. Christina Magia took the most 3 wickets from her.

No Mozambican batsman has reached double figures

Chasing a target of 229, Mozambique did not have a good start. His team was back in the pavilion with a total score of 15 runs. Opener Palmyra Kunica and captain Olga Arnoldo Matasolo top-scored with a modest 6-6.

No Mozambican batsman has reached double figures. Tanzania fast bowler Pirais Kamunya took 3 for 6, while Nasra Saidi and Sofia Jerome took two wickets each. Sweden was hailed as the man of the match.

The record for the biggest win is held by Uganda

Earlier in 2009, Tanzania had beaten the Mali women’s cricket team by 268 runs. Overall, this is the 5th time in women’s T20 international cricket that a team has won a match by a margin of 200 or more. With a 304-run victory over Mali in 2019, Uganda set a world record for the biggest win.