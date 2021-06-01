Tap Tap Dash 2.004 APK for Android – Download



Tap Tap Dash is a frantic arcade game. The gameplay is very simple, in theory: you just have to tap the screen each time you see a green sign on the ground. These green signs indicate a jump or a turn, so if you don’t tap the screen at the right time, you fall into the void. Your mission is to guide your character. Along a path full of difficulties, collecting all sorts of objects and making use of a top-down view, although it won’t be at all easy. Tap Tap Dash is a simple and fun arcade game. It has a lot of variety since each level changes the color.

Main Features of Tap Tap Dash:

1,000 levels to put yourself to the test with a wide range of paths and colors.

Manage to unlock new characters as you progress.

New levels scenarios.

Tap to jump or change direction.

Options to challenge your contacts.

