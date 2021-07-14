Tap Tap Fish – AbyssRium 1.37.0 APK for Android – Download

Tap Tap Fish – AbyssRium is a game that helps relax your nerve. Level up your Stone, create your fish and make the Aquarium belongs to you! A beautiful ocean world waiting for you to explore.

As usual for this of game, in Tap Tap Fish – AbyssRium, you can invest the love you earn in improvements so your coral gets even more love. You can also unlock different types of small corals as well as and fish. The game is just gorgeous. In fact, at any time you can activate the ‘photo mode’ to capture what’s happening on your screen. Tap Tap Fish – AbyssRium is an excellent game that stands out for its beauty, but also offers lots of improvements and incentives to keep playing.

Features:

Simple Control creates coral and fish with just a simple tap.

Lovely background music the song of a whale & the sound of water droplets all guide you to a beautiful musical world.

Amazing graphics you can view every fish in 3D dimension in HD.

You can watch little fish swimming overhead and right before your eyes in 3D.

VR (Virtual Reality ) Game Support use Cardboard to enjoy your abyss aquarium in VR Game mode.