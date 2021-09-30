Tapsi Pannu and Shagun Pannu: Tapsi Pannu is dancing with sister Shagun and Ivania on Rashmi Rocket song.

Tapsi Pannu has shared a dance video of her song ‘Chhoro, Aaye Bahut Khed’ on Instagram, in which her sisters Shagun and Ivania Pannu are also performing. In this video, the three sisters look very attractive on ‘Ghani Kool Chori’.

The song is from Tapasi’s film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Tapsi shot the video with her sisters to promote the same song from her film. Sharing this dance video, Tapsi captioned, ‘From Bigini to Ghaghara, we combine all this on our Navratri ground called Pannu Pind. Now it’s your turn. ‘





The melody of this song from Tapasi’s film is based on the theme of Dandiya and Garba songs played on the occasion of Navratri. The romantic chemistry of Tapasi and Ruchi Priyanshu will be seen in this song of the film.

Tapsi Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is releasing on October 5. The film is set to release on OTT platform Zee5. In this film, Tapasi is playing the role of an athlete for the first time.