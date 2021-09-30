Tapsi Pannu and Shagun Pannu: Tapsi Pannu is dancing with sister Shagun and Ivania on Rashmi Rocket song.
The melody of this song from Tapasi’s film is based on the theme of Dandiya and Garba songs played on the occasion of Navratri. The romantic chemistry of Tapasi and Ruchi Priyanshu will be seen in this song of the film.
Tapsi Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is releasing on October 5. The film is set to release on OTT platform Zee5. In this film, Tapasi is playing the role of an athlete for the first time.
#Tapsi #Pannu #Shagun #Pannu #Tapsi #Pannu #dancing #sister #Shagun #Ivania #Rashmi #Rocket #song
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.