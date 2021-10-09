Tapsi Pannu in Aryan Khan case: Tapsi Pannu Aryan Khan arrested

Tapasi Pannu has said that being part of a large family comes with luggage. The actress made the remarks after Aryan was arrested in a drug case this week. Aryan was taken into custody by the Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB). Aryan and seven others have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. His bail plea was rejected by the court on Friday.

Speaking on the matter, Tapasi said that after gaining stardom, the actor and his family get information about their next investigation. He said, “It’s part of a public figure and every public person’s family carries this stuff, whether they like it or not.”



The negative side has to be dealt with

Tapasi further said, ‘Enjoying star status has its advantages and therefore it is also negative. If you have a big star family, you take advantage of the facilities, don’t you? In that case, there is a downside to it.



Have to go through a legal process

According to the actress, ‘I think at that kind of stardom level you know about the investigation, how, what will happen. It’s not where it came from, I don’t know. I’m sure he knows how things will turn out. As far as being prepared in their legal process is concerned, they will have to go through it.