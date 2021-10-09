Tapsi Pannu in Aryan Khan case: Tapsi Pannu Aryan Khan arrested
The negative side has to be dealt with
Tapasi further said, ‘Enjoying star status has its advantages and therefore it is also negative. If you have a big star family, you take advantage of the facilities, don’t you? In that case, there is a downside to it.
Have to go through a legal process
According to the actress, ‘I think at that kind of stardom level you know about the investigation, how, what will happen. It’s not where it came from, I don’t know. I’m sure he knows how things will turn out. As far as being prepared in their legal process is concerned, they will have to go through it.
