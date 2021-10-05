Tapsi Pannu is ready to work in Hollywood
Tapasi wants to play such a role
According to Tapasi, she doesn’t just want to make Hollywood films because the producers want characters of Indian descent in her films. She doesn’t demand the lead role, but wants to play a character who is part of the central storyline.
Tapasi is a fan of Hollywood directors
The actress further said that she is a fan of many Hollywood directors like Steven Spielberg and wants to work with him. However, she will not make a film where she just wants to play a decorative character.
Tapasi will appear in ‘Rashmi Rocket’
Speaking of work front, Tapsi is waiting for the release of her film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The film will be screened on the OTT platform. Apart from this, she will also be seen in many other films that fans are eagerly awaiting.
