Tapsi Pannu says Bollywood is targeted: Tapsi Pannu on Aryan Khan’s drug case: Tapsi Pannu also spoke on Aryan Khan’s drug case.

Known in Bollywood as the confluence of beauty and the brain, Tapsi Pannu has repeatedly proved to be a flag bearer of women’s empowerment by filming issues. Tapasi is currently in the spotlight due to her latest film ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The film will air on Zee Five on October 15. Through her film, she is seen raising the voices of female athletes against the IAAF’s controversial gender test. In this special conversation she talks on topics like gender testing, gender inequality, pay equality, power of Maa Durga and Aryan Khan medicine.

Is your character in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ inspired by Asian gold medalist Pinky Pramanik?

I have been asked this question in every one of my interviews. Who says this movie is inspired by Pinky? So someone is asking if it is inspired by Duti? Someone came up with the name of Shanti Soundararajan, with whom the sex test was conducted. But I want to tell you that this is not a biopic of any one player. The film is a mix of all the female players who underwent a sex test and then how did their lives change?

Where did you break emotionally in this intensely subjective film?

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me, Looks like Al that sounds crap to me. The day I wanted to shoot that scene, I didn’t get out of my vanity van until the scene was complete, and when I did this scene, the storm of emotions inside me came out completely.



Recently, you were the victim of trolling on social media on a post of your physical training, when a user wrote that this male body can only be of Tapsi Pannu?

The point of the film is not far from real life. These are trolls whose job is to pull you down, insult you, fire you. This film is a fitting answer to those people. In fact, he unknowingly made my job easier. I wanted to make this point through the film, but they completed my work before the film was released. Look, this is your mentality towards girls. I have targeted this mindset.

‘Pink’ gave you the message ‘no means no’, then with ‘slap’ you started a debate on domestic violence and now through this film you present the question ‘you need proof of being a girl to play well’. ‘?

Today, when we have made so much progress scientifically, isn’t there a better way to find out if a man is taking the form of a woman and running in the race of women? In fact, the test was created because men were participating in girls’ races as women in World War II. If someone is genetically weak, what will you do to abuse them? Will you ban him for reasons that are not in his hands? How to separate the issue of doping from the case of being genetically weak, we do not have a good scientific way to do it? Many countries have spoken to the IAAF that we should reconsider this test. This test of Baba Adam’s age needs to be changed.



We have seen gender inequality everywhere. Where did you find this inequality?

We are part of a patriarchal society and where there is patriarchy you have to face inequality wherever you turn. This has been going on for centuries without any restrictions because either no one had the courage or awareness to ask questions and who did it. For this we have to constantly raise our voice. Now as for the issue of pay equality in our industry, many of us girls have talked about the heroine getting a lower fee than the heroine. But we can’t fight that problem in such a way that all of a sudden our salary became the same. Cinema is also a business, so the public and journalists need to help us to end this disparity. For a heroine oriented film, the audience must come in the same way as for a hero oriented film. If our heroine-oriented films business is more, then our salary will also increase.

You are constantly raising the flag of women empowerment through films, so do you miss commercial dance-song commercials like ‘Judwaa 2’?

Audience attitudes have changed over time, and so has filmmaking. Now if I want to do a glamorous role, I don’t have to film for that role in which my character doesn’t make much sense. Now you don’t just get to see comedy and singing in movies like ‘Judwaa 2’. Now you will also find humorous and glamorous avatars in intense movies. Now take the example of ‘Rashmi Rocket’. You may have seen me singing Garba, Glam and Peppy in Gunny Cool Girl, so now movies are being made where you don’t have to compromise on role or sensitivity to do a glamorous role.



After the drug case of former Sushant Singh Rajput and now Aryan Khan, the industry is being accused of having a strong link between Bollywood and drugs. Bollywood has been a target for a long time.

You see, there are advantages and disadvantages to being famous. Hate can also come from people who love us based on our movies without recognizing us from the corners of the world. This is the other side of the coin you know. Just as Bollywood is a soft power, it is also a soft target. In Bollywood, the hero is worshiped and he is considered as an ideal. If something goes wrong, it is quickly targeted. They know that targeting them will spread like wildfire. There will be more attention, so many times Bollywood is targeted for attention. This will not affect the progress of Bollywood or the love received. It’s not that the actors haven’t been charged before. This is also a stage, which will pass.

On the occasion of Navratri, tell us about two women whom you consider a symbol of power.

In my personal life I consider my sister to be a form of power. Being the sister of the film personality has her own struggles and reactions, she handles them very well. She is my strength in my weak moments. She has a very strong personality, which is very important in my life. In my professional life, I consider all those girls in my industry as a force to be reckoned with, who can make films here on their own, producers are investing money and they are able to attract audiences, like Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra’s films give me so much courage. , You are on the right track.

