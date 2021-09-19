Tapsi Pannu School Day Photo: Tapsi Pannu Childhood Photo: Tapsi Pannu It is difficult to identify in this picture.

Bollywood stars often share their photos on social media and sometimes they even share their childhood photos (Bollywood stars childhood photos). Childhood photographs of the stars are hard to identify. Now an actress has shared a photo of her childhood. Try to identify the actress in this picture.

In fact, Bollywood actress Tapsi Pannu has shared a photo of her school days on her Instagram account. In this picture, Tapsi Pannu is seen in a school dress and she has tied two braids. In this picture you can see that Tapasi Pannu won the first prize in the race. It’s hard to recognize him in this picture. Tapasi Pannu wrote with this picture, ‘Runs very fast … since childhood.’





This picture of Tapsi Pannu is being liked and reacted by her fans. Most people are commenting on the laces of their shoes. Also, all the celebs are praising Tapsi Pannu while commenting.

Speaking of work front, Tapsi Pannu has upcoming films like ‘Blur’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Loop Lapeta’, Mithali Raj’s biopic ‘Shabash Mithu’ and ‘Dobara’. Tapsi Pannu was recently seen in the movie ‘Haseen Dilruba’ released on OTT platform.