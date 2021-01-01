Tapsi Pannu Sona Mohapatra Marital Rape: Tapsi Pannu and Sona Mohapatra’s reaction to the High Court’s statement on marital rape
Bollywood actress Tapsi Pannu and singer Sona Mohapatra have expressed outrage over the Chhattisgarh High Court’s criticism of the marital rape case. Both have reacted to this comment by tweeting.
The film replaced Tapsi Pannu overnight, prompting the producers to apologize
Subscribe
#Tapsi #Pannu #Sona #Mohapatra #Marital #Rape #Tapsi #Pannu #Sona #Mohapatras #reaction #High #Courts #statement #marital #rape
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.