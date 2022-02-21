Tar Heels boost NCAA hopes with key Quad 1 win



North Carolina’s hopes for the NCAA Tournament berth have been further dashed after the loss to Pittsburgh.

Before last week, Tar Hill had no real marquee wins, but no bad losses. The Panthers, ranked 170th in the net, put in a negative column with Wednesday’s 76-67 home rate.

The Quadrant 4 loss, North Carolina’s first of 18 games against a Quads 2-4 team, has certainly ruined its chances of a NCAA Tournament.

Then on Saturday Virginia Tech won 85-58. Finally, after seven attempts, a Quad 1 win that brought Tar Hills back into the NCAA Tournament bubble.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said: “There’s been a time when, as I said before, they’ve been knocked out, they’ve been hurt.” “And they always seem to come back and keep fighting.”

North Carolina (19-8, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won most of the games Davis has expected to win in his first season since replacing Roy Williams. Where the Hills struggled to win the Marquee Games, they lost to No. 5 Purdue, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 9 Duke.

Their only resume-building win, then-no over. Michigan lost much of its luster in early December 24 as a result of the Wolverines’ struggles and falling to the NET rankings.

That has changed in recent weeks as Michigan has risen to the net rankings after victories in Purdue and Iowa. The Wolverines were 29th in the latest net rankings, giving North Carolina two Quad 1 wins in nine attempts.

The Ter Hills can’t carry many slip-ups as the season draws to a close and they will have another Quad 1 chance in the regular-season final against Duke.

“We’ve done a good job of bouncing back this year,” said North Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder Armando Beckett. “But now it’s starting to be crunch time. We’ve just figured out how to keep no bugs for the rest of the season and really lock in.”

Rising fast

Florida (17-10, 7-7 SEC). The one-point rate at Texas A&M has hit the Gators. A win over No. 2 Auburn four days later was a huge resume boost.

Michigan (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten). In big trouble after some early-season struggles, the Wolverines picked up a huge win against Purdue and defeated fellow bubble team Iowa.

Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten). Given very few chances to return to the NCAA Tournament just a few weeks ago, Scarlett Knights returned to their conversation with four consecutive wins over ranked opponents.

Belmont (24-5, 14-2 Ohio Valley). The Bears are two games behind No. 21 Murray State in the standings, but a 10-game winning streak could turn their Ohio Valley into a two-bid league. They also got a second shot in the racer on Thursday.

Faded hope

Oregon (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12). The ducks have returned beautifully from an ugly rate near California, beating Washington State. A broom of Pac-12 desert schools knocked Oregon out of three games in three games and its NCAA Tournament bubble.

Brigham Young (19-9, 7-6 West Coast). A strong start to the season has faded with five losses in seven games, the latest from fellow bubble team St. Mary.

Loyola Chicago (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley). A seven-point loss to Drake pushed the Ramblers closer to the edge of the bubble. If we were to see Sister Jean return to the NCAA Tournament, they would need a strong finish.

TCU (16-8, 5-7 large 12). Four defeats in five games have left Hornad Frogs in a position to require a strong finish in one last extended game, including two games against No. 6 Kansas and West Virginia.