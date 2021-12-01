Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahan Shetty and Tiger Shroff! Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahan Shetty and Tiger Shroff!

Entertainment

Tara Sutaria is eagerly awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Tadap, with which Ahan Shetty is making her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, the beautiful actress shares screen space with two young talented actors – Tiger Shroff and Ahan Shetty, who have made their acting debuts with ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Tadap’ respectively, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While on one hand the audience has loved Tara’s on-screen chemistry with Tiger,

At the same time, her chemistry with debutant Ahan Shetty in ‘Tadap’ also remains a topic of discussion. Not to forget that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has been instrumental in his success by giving Tiger the rightful and biggest Bollywood launch ever in ‘Heropanti’. Similarly, Sajid is all set to give another big star to Bollywood with Ahaan in ‘Tadap’.

Talking about this, Tara says, “Working with them both was a great experience and it is a strange coincidence that both Ahaan and Tiger have started their journey with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Even before they started shooting. Ahaan and I got to know each other. We have done workshops and rehearsals together. And we also have some similarities in our personalities.

So I think it was easy to work with each other. We did a lot of workshops and preparations for Tadap that we knew each other long before we started shooting. So, it was very easy and fun. Luckily, the on-screen chemistry is clearly visible in our songs as well. Talking about Tiger, I have mentioned earlier that among all my co-stars,

I am closest to him as I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I have made in the industry. That’s why the bond I share with him will always be special.” Raw, intense, passionate and full of music, the trailer of Tadap has taken the internet by storm.

Overall, this is not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With some strong tunes from Pritam, it has made the film’s release more curious.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Milan Luthria, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap will hit the theaters on 3 December 2021.

Bollywood Actress Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahaan Shetty and Tiger Shroff! Read the statement now.

