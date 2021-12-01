Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahan Shetty and Tiger Shroff! Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahan Shetty and Tiger Shroff!

News oi-Salman Khan

Tara Sutaria is eagerly awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Tadap, with which Ahan Shetty is making her Bollywood debut. Interestingly, the beautiful actress shares screen space with two young talented actors – Tiger Shroff and Ahan Shetty, who have made their acting debuts with ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Tadap’ respectively, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While on one hand the audience has loved Tara’s on-screen chemistry with Tiger,

Hrithik Roshan came forward for his fan-influencer Tarun Namdev, did such a comment!

At the same time, her chemistry with debutant Ahan Shetty in ‘Tadap’ also remains a topic of discussion. Not to forget that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has been instrumental in his success by giving Tiger the rightful and biggest Bollywood launch ever in ‘Heropanti’. Similarly, Sajid is all set to give another big star to Bollywood with Ahaan in ‘Tadap’.

Talking about this, Tara says, “Working with them both was a great experience and it is a strange coincidence that both Ahaan and Tiger have started their journey with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Even before they started shooting. Ahaan and I got to know each other. We have done workshops and rehearsals together. And we also have some similarities in our personalities.

So I think it was easy to work with each other. We did a lot of workshops and preparations for Tadap that we knew each other long before we started shooting. So, it was very easy and fun. Luckily, the on-screen chemistry is clearly visible in our songs as well. Talking about Tiger, I have mentioned earlier that among all my co-stars,

I am closest to him as I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I have made in the industry. That’s why the bond I share with him will always be special.” Raw, intense, passionate and full of music, the trailer of Tadap has taken the internet by storm.

Overall, this is not just an average romance flick but a complete package that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. With some strong tunes from Pritam, it has made the film’s release more curious.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Milan Luthria, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap will hit the theaters on 3 December 2021.

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria reached Varanasi to perform Ganga Aarti, blessed for the film ‘Tadap’, see PICS

Before Ranbir Kapoor, brother Aadar Jain will marry Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt’s student of the year junior!

First romantic song of ‘Tadap’ released, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria see chemistry

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s ‘Tadap’ trailer release, a tremendous amount of action-romance – VIDEO

Teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film ‘Tadap’ released, trailer OUT tomorrow

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap’s release date announced, theaters will explode

Shooting of action sequence of ‘Heropanti 2’ will be done in Russia, the whole team ready to leave next month

Tara Sutaria wreaked havoc with black and white pictures, Marjawan actress showed bold style!

‘Tere Naam’ director Satish Kaushik came under the grip of Corona, Tara Sutaria defeated the virus!

Marjawan girl Tara Sutaria also became a victim of corona virus, recently completed the schedule of ‘Tadap’

Shooting of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film Tadap completed, photo surfaced

Big announcement: Announcement of release date of Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’ – Akshay Kumar shared POSTER

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anupama Spoiler Alert: Grand opening will be a new stage in the life of Anupama and Vanraj | Anupama Spoiler Alert: Grand opening will be a new stage in the life of Anupama and Vanraj Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Tara Sutaria on the experience of working with Ahaan Shetty and Tiger Shroff! Read the statement now.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 16:10 [IST]