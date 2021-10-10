Tarak Mehta Gurucharan Singh exits the show: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi Tarak Mehta after exiting the glasses

Actor Gurcharan Singh had released the popular TV show ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ last year in which he was seen in the role of Sodhi. Recently, he talked about a number of issues, such as disappearing from the show, changing actors, delaying payments. In addition, he also stated whether he would rejoin the team in the future.

In a conversation with our colleague ETimes, when Gurucharan was asked about leaving the show in 2020, he said that his father was undergoing surgery at the time, so he left the show. He said, ‘There were other things besides Dad’s surgery and life is moving on. There were many other reasons why I left the show but I don’t want to talk about it. The actor further said, ‘Everything you did in the show up to Corona was very well done, together and vigorously.’





Met those who changed

When asked about another actor in his place in the show, Gurucharan said, “I met him (Ladsingh) who took my place. I told him that he should do the role as well as possible. I met him at a gurdwara in Mumbai.



I haven’t seen much of any other Sodhi

Gurcharan further said, ‘I had recommended the second Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri). He used to work in our creative team and I suggested he could qualify. Honestly, I haven’t seen any other Sodhi who can tell about it but I think there are a lot of people who still want to see me back.



Love should be lived with love

There was talk that Gurcharan Singh had left the show due to money delay. To this question, the actor said, ‘We want to move forward with love, love. There are many other reasons I don’t want to talk about. At the same time, when asked if his arrears have been paid, Gurucharan did not give a clear answer, ‘I don’t know, just live with love. My guru says we should not attack anyone. ‘

If God wills, the show will return

Asked if he would return to the show, Gurucharan smiled and said, “God knows. I don’t know. I will return if God wills, but so far nothing like that. Even last time I didn’t expect, or I didn’t plan,” It happened.