Tarak Mehta Gurucharan Singh exits the show: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi Tarak Mehta after exiting the glasses

Met those who changed
When asked about another actor in his place in the show, Gurucharan said, “I met him (Ladsingh) who took my place. I told him that he should do the role as well as possible. I met him at a gurdwara in Mumbai.
I haven’t seen much of any other Sodhi
Gurcharan further said, ‘I had recommended the second Sodhi (Balwinder Singh Suri). He used to work in our creative team and I suggested he could qualify. Honestly, I haven’t seen any other Sodhi who can tell about it but I think there are a lot of people who still want to see me back.
Love should be lived with love
There was talk that Gurcharan Singh had left the show due to money delay. To this question, the actor said, ‘We want to move forward with love, love. There are many other reasons I don’t want to talk about. At the same time, when asked if his arrears have been paid, Gurucharan did not give a clear answer, ‘I don’t know, just live with love. My guru says we should not attack anyone. ‘
If God wills, the show will return
Asked if he would return to the show, Gurucharan smiled and said, “God knows. I don’t know. I will return if God wills, but so far nothing like that. Even last time I didn’t expect, or I didn’t plan,” It happened.
