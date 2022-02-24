Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi was offered the role of ‘Champak Chacha’, because of this he chose the role of Jethalal

TV’s number one serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is a favorite from old to children. All its characters are special in themselves, but Champak Chacha and Jetha Lal are one of the main characters of this show. This show is popular since the year 2008, this show not only entertains the audience but also gives many lessons.

Many characters changed in this serial, but Bapuji and Jethalal are the same. According to media reports, when Dilip Joshi, playing the character of Jetha Lal, was cast for the serial, the makers wanted to give him the role of Champak Lal i.e. Bapuji. But Dileep refused to do this character. After which he was asked to play the role of Jetha Lal, although Dileep had many questions in his mind regarding this role, yet he said yes. His decision proved to be better for him and today he rules the hearts of the audience.

It was Dilip Joshi who suggested Amit Bhatt’s name to the makers for the role of Bapuji. According to Amit Joshi, he was signed for the role of Champak Chacha without audition. He still thanks Dilip Joshi for this.

Today, the favorite of millions of people, Dilip Joshi was very worried about work at the beginning of his career. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he remained without work for almost a year. Frustrated, he thought of changing his profession for a moment. But after some time he was offered this big show and he said yes.

If Dilip Joshi is to be believed, then this show changed his fate. Taarak Mehta’s producer Asit Kumar Modi was overjoyed when he brought the script to him. He says that now most people know him only by the name of Jethalal. This character has given him a new identity. Dilip says that despite working in the industry for many years, he has got recognition only after this serial.