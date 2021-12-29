Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehtas look has changed see photos

Sonu Bhide ie Jheel Mehta, the artist of the famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has changed a lot. She has become quite stylish and glamorous now.

The famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has always been liked by the audience. The show has been around for more than 13 years but even today it is equally loved by the audience. Over the years, all the actors of the show have received a lot of love from the audience. Be it Jethalal or Dayaben, Bhide or Babita ji everyone is liked. At the same time, there is a group of children in the show, Tappu Sena. The young actors who were in this Tappu Sena have grown up now and even today the audience is curious to know about them.

The audience has still not forgotten these old characters of Gokuldham Society. One of the finest actors of Tappu Sena’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ i.e. Sonu Bhide has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Innocent looking Sonu i.e. Jheel Mehta has changed completely now. She has started looking very stylish and glamorous. Seeing Sonu’s photo on social media, you will not be able to recognize that she is the same girl, who used to be seen in two small bundles.

Jheel Mehta often shares her photos on her Instagram handle. In her latest photo, it can be seen how much she has changed and looks glamorous. Earlier, she had shared her photo in the look of the bride, seeing which everyone was saying that she does not look like Sonu. Although it has been a long time since Jheel Mehta left this show, but through social media, she remains connected with her fans.

Left acting for studies: Jheel started his acting career with this show in the TV world. After being a part of this show for 4 years, he said goodbye to the show. At that time Jheel was in class 10th and left the show due to exams.

Work in e-commerce company: Let me tell you, Lake is very fond of studies and at this time she is doing MBA. Along with this, she also currently works in an e-commerce company named Peafly and she has no plans to make a comeback in the industry.