Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta opened a restaurant will Babita ji quit acting now

Munmun Dutta has opened a restaurant with his brother-in-law, the information of which he himself has shared the video on Instagram.

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita ji in TV’s famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, always remains in the news for one reason or the other. At the same time, she had been in a lot of discussion due to one of her controversial remarks for a long time. Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta is once again being seen in the headlines. Actually he has opened a restaurant, about which he has shared a video on social media.

Munmun Dutta has shared this video on his Instagram handle. Through this video, she is telling about her food business. In this video, he told that he has started a restaurant with his manager and close brother Qure Seth. Both of them have known each other for the last 14 years.

Munmun also told that this restaurant will be a joint venture. Also he has named it as Feb 87. In this video, Munmun said that there are many types of food items in the restaurant. The restaurant will offer Gujarati specials, Chinese, continental and many different types of food. With this, the actress has requested her fans to order food as soon as possible.

Let me tell you, Munmun Dutta is not going to quit acting. She is just starting another new job with her brother. Her fans were worried that she might give up acting, but she made it clear that she would continue her acting.

Significantly, Munmun Dutta had posted a video on his YouTube channel on May 9 last year. At the same time, for this video, he was accused that he had made a derogatory remark about the scheduled caste society. After this case, Dalit rights activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan filed a case against Munmun on May 13 under sections of the SC ST Act.

After this controversial remark, cases were also registered against Munmun in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which were still going on.


