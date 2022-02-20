Entertainment

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali shared photos wearing bikini top fans are commenting like this

Nidhi Bhanushali recently shared her latest photos on social media, in which she can be seen wearing a bikini top.

The comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ coming on SAB TV is very much liked by the audience. The show has been entertaining the audience for many years. At the same time, actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays ‘Sonu Bhide’ in this show, is in a lot of discussions these days. Recently, Nidhi has shared her latest photos on social media. Fans are surprised to see her glamorous and bold avatar in these photos and are fiercely commenting on these photos of her.

Nidhi Bhanushali is currently on a road trip with her friend and is constantly sharing her every activity on social media with fans. In this sequence, he has shared some photos on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen shopping at a shop.

Talking about her look in the photos, she is wearing bikini top and trousers. She is looking very bold and hot in these photos. This is not the first time that Nidhi Bhanushali has crossed the limits of boldness. Even before this, he has been seen in the headlines with many such photos.

These photos of X Sonu of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are becoming fiercely viral on social media. Along with this, his fans have showered comments. One of his fans has written in the comment ‘Tu sona bhi don’t change Chinki’. Another has written ‘You are looking very beautiful’. So someone has written ‘Bhide’s cultured daughter’. At the same time, a user said in the comment, ‘Aye Sonu, you have changed a lot’.

Earlier, Nidhi Bhanushali was also in the news for her glamorous photos, in which she was seen wearing a bikini and posing amidst the waves of the sea. This photo of him became very viral on social media. After this the actress recently got a photoshoot done. In this photoshoot, she was seen wearing a sky blue one piece.

Significantly, Nidhi Bhanushali made her mark by playing the role of Sonu Bhide in the famous comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Now even though she is not seen in the show, but even today she is known as Sonu among the fans. Along with this, she constantly dominates social media due to her travel diaries and videos.


