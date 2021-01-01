Tarak Mehta Nattu Kaka Cancer Photo: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Ghanshyam Nayak Nattu Kaka’s Cancer Treatment Goes Viral
Read: Ghanshyam Nayak, ‘Nattu Kaka’ of ‘Tarak Mehta’ who is battling cancer, what did the boy say
In these pictures, Ghanshyam Nayak’s face is slightly swollen and looks a bit crooked. Fans were happy to see Nattu uncle after a long time, but his condition made them sad. These viral photos have been shared on the fan page of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ on Instagram, on which fans are commenting and wishing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a speedy recovery.
In June 2021, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar that his father had cancer. He had said that when a positron emission tomography scan of his father’s throat was done in April this year, some spots were found in it.
Ghanshyam Nayak i.e. Nattu Kaka may have gained popularity by becoming ‘Nattu Kaka’, but he started his career from films. He has acted in more than 350 TV shows and about 250 Hindi and Gujarati films.
