Tarak Mehta Nattu Kaka Cancer Photo: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Ghanshyam Nayak Nattu Kaka’s Cancer Treatment Goes Viral

A few months back, when the news came that Ghanshyam Nayak, the uncle of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, had cancer, the fans were heartbroken. He wished her a speedy recovery.

He also underwent throat surgery last year, in which 8 slits were removed. Ghanshyam Nayak is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Meanwhile, some of his photos have surfaced, which are going viral on social media.



Read: Ghanshyam Nayak, ‘Nattu Kaka’ of ‘Tarak Mehta’ who is battling cancer, what did the boy say

In these pictures, Ghanshyam Nayak’s face is slightly swollen and looks a bit crooked. Fans were happy to see Nattu uncle after a long time, but his condition made them sad. These viral photos have been shared on the fan page of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ on Instagram, on which fans are commenting and wishing ‘Nattu Kaka’ a speedy recovery.

In June 2021, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar that his father had cancer. He had said that when a positron emission tomography scan of his father’s throat was done in April this year, some spots were found in it.

Ghanshyam Nayak i.e. Nattu Kaka may have gained popularity by becoming ‘Nattu Kaka’, but he started his career from films. He has acted in more than 350 TV shows and about 250 Hindi and Gujarati films.

