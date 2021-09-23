Entertainment

Tarak Mehta’s Babita G Bikini Photo: Moonmoon Dutta’s Bikini Photos Break Internet

12 seconds ago
Moonmoon Datta has been in the headlines for the last several months. She recently came to prominence when her name was linked to co-star Raj Anadakat. Now Moonmoon Datta is in the spotlight because of her bikini pictures.

Bikini avatar of ‘Babita ji’

navbharat times

These pictures of Moonmoon Datta are very old, but fans are now sharing them on social media. Fans love Moonmoon Datta in this bold avatar. Some fans have described the incarnation of Moonmoon Datta as ‘incendiary’, while others have called her a ‘mermaid’ and a ‘hot queen’.

Child singer and then modeling

navbharat times

Moonmoon Dutta started his career as a child artist. At that time, she sang on All India Radio and Television. When she grew up, she turned to modeling and participated in many fashion shows.

Acting break in 2004

2004-

Moonmoon Datta got his first break in the acting world in 2004. At that time, she appeared in the TV show ‘Hum Sab Barati’.

Also worked in movies

navbharat times

Apart from TV, Moonmoon Dutta also tried his luck in movies. She entered the world of Bollywood in 2005 with the film ‘Mumbai Express’. After that, she appeared in the movie ‘Holiday’ in 2006.

Raj has been ‘Babita’ for 13 years

13-

In 2008, Moonmoon Dutta made an entry in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’. She has been associated with the show for the last 13 years and has been ruling the hearts of fans in the role of Babita.

