Tarak Mehta’s shoot canceled Tapu Bhide ill: Mandar Chandwadkar and Raj Anadkat fell ill
Asit Modi immediately canceled the shoot after Mandar Chandwadkar’s call. According to the report, Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tappu, is also not in good health. He, too, had been arriving on set for the past few days, shortly before the scene was set. But recently he also did not come to the shooting for the last two days. A source said that no one knows what happened to Raj Anadakat. He must have had a viral fever.
By the way, now Mandar Chandwadkar is back on the set. When asked, he said he was not feeling well. He said, ‘Yesterday all my scenes were there, which I wanted to shoot. There were some scenes of Lord Ganesha that were supposed to be filmed, but they could not be filmed yesterday (September 5).
#Tarak #Mehtas #shoot #canceled #Tapu #Bhide #ill #Mandar #Chandwadkar #Raj #Anadkat #fell #ill
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.