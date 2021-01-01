Tarak Mehta’s shoot canceled Tapu Bhide ill: Mandar Chandwadkar and Raj Anadkat fell ill

Something happened recently on the set of the TV show ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, which caused the shoot to be canceled. In fact, actors Mandar Chandwadkar and Raj Anadkat, who played two important roles in the show, Tapu and Bhide, suddenly fell ill.

According to our partner Itimes, the entire team of the show was ready for the shoot. Mandar Chandwadkar, who is playing the role of Bhide, got a call from producer Asit Modi and everyone was ready. He said he could not come to the shooting due to a cold and he could not take any risk in such a situation. Mandar Chandwadkar also fell victim to corona infection in March this year. So he decided not to go on set as a precaution.



Asit Modi immediately canceled the shoot after Mandar Chandwadkar’s call. According to the report, Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tappu, is also not in good health. He, too, had been arriving on set for the past few days, shortly before the scene was set. But recently he also did not come to the shooting for the last two days. A source said that no one knows what happened to Raj Anadakat. He must have had a viral fever.



By the way, now Mandar Chandwadkar is back on the set. When asked, he said he was not feeling well. He said, ‘Yesterday all my scenes were there, which I wanted to shoot. There were some scenes of Lord Ganesha that were supposed to be filmed, but they could not be filmed yesterday (September 5).