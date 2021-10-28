Tarapur by-election: JDU and NDA in tension due to RJD’s caste move, Lalu made elections more difficult

By-elections will be held on October 30 for two assembly seats in Bihar (Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan). In such a situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav held an election meeting in Tarapur on Wednesday. Addressing the people, Lalu Yadav said, “I have come to immerse Nitish Kumar’s government. Which Tejashwi started and now I have come to complete it.

Let us inform that Lalu Yadav has come back to Patna after almost three years. In the election meeting, he appeared in his old style. Lalu’s electoral activism has added to the troubles of the BJP-led NDA and the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this by-election. In the public meeting, Lalu Yadav surrounded Nitish Kumar on the matter of employment and said that the government has failed on all fronts.

In fact, in the 2020 assembly elections, Tarapur seat came in the bag of JDU. But after the death of MLA Mevalal Chaudhary in April this year, the NDA wants to keep it again in the by-elections being held. In this regard, the army of all the veteran leaders has been deployed by the BJP and JDU for campaigning. However, it will not be so easy for the NDA to retain this seat with itself.

Something like this is the caste equation: Actually, in this by-election, Lalu Yadav has created a new challenge for BJP and JDU by giving ticket to Vaish candidate. On the other hand, if we talk about this assembly, the number of Yadav voters here is more than 50,000. This is followed by 45,000 Kushwaha and 30,000 Vaishya voters. There are more than 20,000 Muslims and 30,000 upper caste people and 10,000 Paswans in this constituency.

While the RJD’s base vote is considered to be Yadav, the battle here has become quite interesting with the party fielding a Vaish candidate. Let us tell you that the RJD candidate had to face defeat in the 2020 elections by only 7,000. In such a situation, BJP and JDU are trying hard to get this seat out.

At the same time, in his rally on Wednesday, Lalu Yadav also raised the issue of caste census and said that a long fight has to be waged on it. He asked that after all, when animals can be counted, then what is the problem in counting humans and counting people of backward castes? Let us inform that Lalu Yadav has landed in an election campaign after 6 years.

