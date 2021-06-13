Tarek El Moussa gets early Father’s Day gift in the form of heartwarming text from daughter Taylor

Tarek El Moussa has been open and trustworthy about how powerful it may be being a dad, particularly in the wake of his break up with Christina Haack in 2016, and their subsequent divorce two years later.

However throughout these four-plus years as a single father or mother, the actuality star has boasted much more about the superb presents that include being a father to his daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

And over the weekend El Moussa took to Instagram to share one of these presents, which got here in the form of a easy text message, that has turn out to be one of these monumental moments that might assist put anybody’s life, and all of its ups and downs, in perspective.

Heartwarming: Tarek El Moussa, 39, took to Instagram to share a candy text message despatched to him by his 10-year-old daughter Taylor

The Flip Or Flop star received the text message from his daughter, and determined to share it together with his a million Instagram followers and followers on Friday.

‘Blessed with the sweetest lady in the world,’ the actuality star gushed in the caption together with a pink coronary heart emoji.

‘Swipe to see the text that I received from Tay at 7AM this morning… made my day and I cherished the validation she gave me “don’t fear you are still good-looking along with your beard.”‘

He concluded: ‘No higher feeling in the world than waking as much as some further love from your babies- saving this one endlessly!!!’

Completely lovely: Taylor referred to as her father ‘the greatest in the world’ and that she’s ‘glad to spend my life with you’

Beautiful: The Flop Or Flop star additionally gushed about being blessed with the sweetest lady in the world’ when he posted the text message on his Insta-Story

In the text, Taylor wasted little time in pulling at her father’s heart-strings, writing, ‘I like you dad you are the greatest in the world.’

She proceeded to want her father have ‘a tremendous day at work’ two occasions, all whereas sharing how she’s ‘proud of you in any second we’re collectively.’

After calling him ‘a tremendous dad’, she requested that he inform Heather, his fiancée, ‘I stated I like her.’

It is at this level that she stated, ‘I like you a lot and don’t fret you are still good-looking along with your beard.’

Proud: Together with Taylor, El Moussa can also be the father to a son named Brayden, 5

El Moussa is now courting Promoting Sundown star, Heather Rae Younger

‘I wished you to know that each one the issues that you just present are cherished and superb,’ the little lady added.

Taylor ended by calling her father’s work ‘superb’ and that she’s ‘glad I received to spend my life with you.’

El Moussa and Haack introduced their break up in December 2016 and ultimately finalized their divorce in January 2018 after practically 9 years of marriage.

Regardless of going their separate methods with the private lives, the former couple are nonetheless filming their present, Flip Or Flop, collectively.

Child mama: El Moussa shares his two youngsters with ex-wife Christina Haack; the former couple nonetheless star collectively on the HGTV actuality sequence Flip Or Flop