targeting Akhilesh Yadav at the election rally Dinesh Lal Yadav said Hathi tha humne ke sangwe ba

targeting Akhilesh Yadav at the election rally Dinesh Lal Yadav said Hathi tha humne ke sangwe ba
targeting Akhilesh Yadav at the election rally Dinesh Lal Yadav said Hathi tha humne ke sangwe ba

targeting Akhilesh Yadav at the election rally Dinesh Lal Yadav said Hathi tha humne ke sangwe ba

targeting Akhilesh Yadav at the election rally Dinesh Lal Yadav said Hathi tha humne ke sangwe ba

A video of Bhojpuri superstar and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua has surfaced, in which he can be seen targeting Akhilesh Yadav.

These days, there is tremendous campaigning in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the seventh and final phase of polling. Many BJP leaders are campaigning in many areas of UP on March 4 and 5. Meanwhile, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav had reached Nirhua in Azamgarh district to hold an election rally and a roadshow in favor of BJP candidate Akhilesh Mishra Guddu. During this, he targeted Akhilesh Yadav fiercely.

A video of Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has been shared by News24 on its Twitter handle, with the caption ‘Hathi ta haman ke sangwe… BJP leader Nirahua claims with BSP in Ghazipur’. On the other hand, talking about the video, Nirhua is seen saying in it that ‘Hathi tha Haman ke Sangwe and secondly as far as the cycle is concerned, last time the elephant had punctured it by climbing on the cycle’.

The Bhojpuri star further says, ‘Everyone is educated and everyone knows. The country is given in the hands of those who do good to the country and not in the hands of those who oppose BJP and Modi.

It is clearly understood in this video that Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua is confident that this time also the BJP government is going to be formed. At the same time, before this, another video had surfaced, in which he was also seen directly targeting Akhilesh.

READ Also  The Family Man fame Priyamani and Mustafa Raj marriage is illegal, First wife Ayesha reveal the facts | 'The Family Man' fame Priyamani's marriage is illegal! Husband Mustafa's first wife revealed

In which he said, ‘The kind of politics that Akhilesh Yadav does, now there is no era of that kind of politics. Now there is nothing left for him in politics. Now the one who talks about nationalism, national interest and public interest in India, his government will be formed and will rule the country there.

He further said that the way Pakistani children are also coming out in Ukraine draping India’s tricolor, India’s credibility can be seen in the whole world. On the other hand, the mentality of Akhilesh Yadav can be understood from the way Akhilesh Yadav was wishing for the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago.

Not only this, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua also said that Akhilesh Yadav should stop dreaming now. Because now Baba’s bulldozer is being repaired. On March 10, he is again bringing a bulldozer. Now the rule of law is going to run in Uttar Pradesh, not of the mafia. Those who are dreaming of becoming the SP government today, it is never going to be fulfilled. Once again the BJP government is going to be formed in the state.


