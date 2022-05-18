Sports

Tarik Cohen suffers Achilles injury during livestreamed workout session: report

Former Chicago Bears runner-up Tariq Cohen injured himself during a workout on Tuesday that was reportedly streamed stay on his Instagram account.

Cohen was seen padding his again during the drill earlier than being hit and all of the sudden collapsed. As quickly as he fell to the bottom, Cohen grabbed him by the again of his leg In the videoWhich has been captured on Instagram Dwell.

ESPN Report On Tuesday night Cohen tore his Achilles.

Chicago Bears' Tariq Cohen runs across the field after his team lost to the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on October 20, 2019.

Chicago Bears’ Tariq Cohen runs throughout the sector after his staff misplaced to the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Discipline in Chicago, Illinois on October 20, 2019.
(Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Photographs)

It was the most recent setback for a free-agent launched by the Bears earlier this yr as a result of a previous injury.

Cohen suffered a season-ending knee injury towards the Atlanta Falcons within the third week of the 2020 NFL season and has not performed since. Outlet on the time of his launch Report That he was unable to make a bodily cross.

Former bear bear Tariq Tariq Cohen reveals household tragedy in emotional letter to himself

Cohen was Chicago’s fourth-round draft decide in 2017, and he had a powerful rookie yr to return as a dual-threat in addition to function a kickoff and punt returner.

Tariq Cohen of the Chicago Bears is taking part in a warm-up before a pre-season game against Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on August 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Bill defeated the Bears 28-27.

Tariq Cohen of the Chicago Bears is participating in a warm-up earlier than a pre-season recreation towards Buffalo Payments at Soldier Discipline on August 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Invoice defeated the Bears 28-27.
(Jonathan Daniel / Getty Photographs)

He recorded 53 receptions for 353 yards and ran for 370 yards on his rookie yr. Cohen made the Professional Bowl the next season, catching 71 passes for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 444 yard racing and three racing touchdowns on 99 carry.

He was additionally nominated as a first-team All-Professional Punt Returner in 2018, as he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 441 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per return.

When he got here again wholesome, operating quick was arguably probably the most dynamic participant within the Bears offense.

Chicago Bears' Tariq Cohen warms up # 29 ahead of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 6, 2019

Chicago Bears’ Tariq Cohen warms up # 29 forward of the NFC Wild Card Playoff recreation towards the Philadelphia Eagles on January 6, 2019
(Dylan Buell / Getty Photographs)

A few week after the incident, Cohen wrote an emotional letter to himself which was revealed within the Gamers Tribune.


