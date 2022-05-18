Tarik Cohen suffers Achilles injury during livestreamed workout session: report



Former Chicago Bears runner-up Tariq Cohen injured himself during a workout on Tuesday that was reportedly streamed stay on his Instagram account.

Cohen was seen padding his again during the drill earlier than being hit and all of the sudden collapsed. As quickly as he fell to the bottom, Cohen grabbed him by the again of his leg In the videoWhich has been captured on Instagram Dwell.

ESPN Report On Tuesday night Cohen tore his Achilles.

It was the most recent setback for a free-agent launched by the Bears earlier this yr as a result of a previous injury.

Cohen suffered a season-ending knee injury towards the Atlanta Falcons within the third week of the 2020 NFL season and has not performed since. Outlet on the time of his launch Report That he was unable to make a bodily cross.

Cohen was Chicago’s fourth-round draft decide in 2017, and he had a powerful rookie yr to return as a dual-threat in addition to function a kickoff and punt returner.

He recorded 53 receptions for 353 yards and ran for 370 yards on his rookie yr. Cohen made the Professional Bowl the next season, catching 71 passes for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 444 yard racing and three racing touchdowns on 99 carry.

He was additionally nominated as a first-team All-Professional Punt Returner in 2018, as he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 441 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per return.

When he got here again wholesome, operating quick was arguably probably the most dynamic participant within the Bears offense.

A few week after the incident, Cohen wrote an emotional letter to himself which was revealed within the Gamers Tribune.