Tarlochan #Singh #Wazir #murder #case #latest #news #update #Tarlochan #Singh #case #news #update

Harmeet Singh, 61, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Street No. 1, Jammu, has been arrested by a special cell in connection with the murder of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, an MLC of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council. He is a property dealer by profession. Harmeet was arrested near the Jammu border. The pistol has been seized from the accused.

Police have earlier arrested Raju Ganja and Balbir alias Billa in the case. The accused had arrived in Delhi on August 22. The child had to complete the visa formalities required to travel to Delhi from Canada. Harmeet stayed at Harpreet’s flat in Moti Nagar. On September 9, information came to light about the assassination of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in Moti Nagar area. A team from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police investigating the murder had been searching for the accused for several days. Investigation teams were sent to Amritsar and Jammu to search for Harpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh in the case.

The body of Trilochan Singh Wazir, 67, was found decomposed on September 9 in the washroom of a flat at Basai Darapur in Moti Nagar area. The head was covered with plastic. The autopsy report revealed that his death was caused by a bullet. The investigation revealed that Harpreet Singh, 31, had rented the flat for Rs 29,000 a month in February. In August, Raju had promised work from Mumbai to Delhi. The Wazir had arrived in Delhi on September 2. He was living with Harpreet and his friend Harmeet Singh. On September 3, he was to fly to Canada to visit his family.

