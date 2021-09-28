Taro Kono, Japan’s most popular prime ministerial candidate, far from shoo-in
TOKYO – If popularity were the deciding factor, there would be a clear forward-runner to become the next prime minister of Japan.
Polls have found the public supports Taro Kono, the cabinet minister overseeing Japan’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, in the race to lead the Liberal Democratic Party, which is in the race to become prime minister. He has 2.4 million dwarves on Twitter compared to three of his rivals.
But in the back rooms where Japanese political decisions are made, Mr. Kono, 58, is not liked nearly as much. His reputation as the Liberal Democrats’ most outspoken non-conformist and his left-wing views on social issues put him out of step with the party’s conservative elders.
Those will be heavily swayed on Wednesday as the Liberal Democrats select a successor to the unpopular current prime minister and party leader Yoshihide Suga, who this month said he would step down. Whoever replaces him will lead the party to a general election that should be held by the end of November.
In previous party leadership elections, unity has already made the winner a foregone conclusion. But this time, the political horse-drawn seems to contradict popular sentiment at times, even as the public has expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership on the pandemic and the economy. This disconnect partly reflects complacency among the Liberal Democrats, who have been in power for a few years since 1955 and are confident they will win the general election, no matter who they choose.
“Right now, their thinking is that they can’t lose to the opposition,” said Masato Kamikubo, a professor of political science at Kyoto’s Ritsumeikan University.
As the minister in charge of vaccines, he has sometimes personally answered questions from Twitter users. Fumi Sakamoto, an infection control manager at St Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo, said he believed his personal touch may have helped ease people’s fears about vaccines.
“He has always been willing to communicate about vaccination in a positive and easy-to-understand manner,” Ms. Sakamoto said. After a slow start in the first half of the year, more than half the population in Japan is now fully vaccinated, putting it ahead of the United States and many other countries around the Pacific Rim.
But other issues have put Mr. Kono on the wrong side of his party’s power brokers.
He has repeatedly voiced opposition to nuclear power, a holy cow for the Liberal Democrats. He now supports a proposal to replace same-sex marriage and a law that requires married couples to share surnames for legal purposes – positions that are popular with the public but opposed by the party’s influential right-wing. Is.
Mr Abe, who resigned last year due to ill health, has backed 60-year-old Sane Takaichi, a staunchly conservative, for the leadership. Ms Takaichi, who will be Japan’s first female prime minister, has strong support from the party’s right wing, but her turnout is low. Another woman in the running for leadership, 61-year-old Seiko Noda, has little support from the public or the party.
According to media data from lawmakers, many Liberal Democratic members of parliament consider 64-year-old Fumio Kishida the safest option with soft support in the polls.
Mr Kono, whose father and grandfather were both Liberal Democratic lawmakers, has long made it clear that he wants to be prime minister. But they did not follow the traditional path of power. He left a place at Keio, one of Japan’s most prestigious private universities, to study at Georgetown, Washington.
Political analysts said Mr Kono’s stellar English and extensive travel experience as foreign minister would make him a welcome choice for prime minister among Japan’s allies. “For Washington, he would be the most comfortable person,” said Shihoko Goto, a senior associate for Northeast Asia at the Wilson Center in Washington.
On China, Mr Kono does not invoke the kind of scathing rhetoric that Ms Takachi and Kishida have used during the campaign, but maintains his party’s policies on military cooperation with the United States, Australia and India. will be likely. .
Given his work on diplomatic and military issues – Mr Kono also served as Mr Abe’s minister of defense – he is “probably the best-prepared person for the position of prime minister in that sense,” says Security and International Studies. said Narushige Michishita, director of the program at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.
But some say that their self-confidence has led to arrogance and even enthusiasm. Last year, as defense minister, he made the decision, with little consultation, to cancel plans to buy a US missile defense system after the fact, angering Japanese military leaders who heard about the decision.
“Maybe he is too American,” said Kunihiko Miyake, a former diplomat who has been an adviser to Mr. Suga. “He’s very straightforward, honest, sometimes blunt,” said Mr. Miyake. “And sometimes so self-righteous that no one can hold on or no one is willing to help.”
Mr. Kono, who declined to be interviewed for this article, is known to have a fidget with Japanese bureaucrats. He recently fought against fax machines that are still used in government offices, making waves over one of the shibboleths of the bureaucracy.
In an interview with Japan’s largest daily newspaper, the Yomiuri Shimbun, Mr Kono acknowledged that he may need to speak more carefully. “However, when it comes to pointing out misconceptions of bureaucratic thinking that do not match with reality, I do not intend to mince words,” he said.
On Twitter, he has also become notorious as the Japanese politician most likely to block his critics – so much so that he gave rise to the hashtag #IwasblockedbyKonoTaro in Japanese. When asked about the practice in an interview with a broadcaster, TBS, he defended it.
“I don’t feel the need to interact with people I don’t know who defame me,” he said.
Masahiko Abe, professor of English and American literature at the University of Tokyo, said he was blocked after Mr Kono suggested that ministers did not understand the government’s policy on university entrance exams.
“I don’t mind that he is sometimes aggressive and sometimes even arrogant,” said Mr. Abe. But, he added, “if he says anything wrong, I think we have a right to correct him.”
Those who have worked with Mr Kono said they believed policy debates were more productive if they were rigorous. “The reason he understands the discussion is that it is demanding,” said Mika Ohbayashi, director of the Renewable Energy Institute, a research and advocacy group. Mika Ohbayashi served on the Climate Change Advisory Panel with Mr. Kono.
As a candidate for leadership, Mr. Kono has improved on some of his previous positions. Despite opposition to nuclear power, he said he supported restarting Japan’s nuclear plants – most of which have been dormant since the triple meltdown at Fukushima 10 years ago – with a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. as part of.
“He’s looking at his liabilities and he’s trying to figure out how he can strengthen support within the party,” said Miria Solis, co-director of the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution.
Hikari Hida contributed reporting.
