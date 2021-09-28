Taro Kono, Japan’s most popular prime ministerial candidate, far from shoo-in

TOKYO – If popularity were the deciding factor, there would be a clear forward-runner to become the next prime minister of Japan.

Polls have found the public supports Taro Kono, the cabinet minister overseeing Japan’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, in the race to lead the Liberal Democratic Party, which is in the race to become prime minister. He has 2.4 million dwarves on Twitter compared to three of his rivals.

But in the back rooms where Japanese political decisions are made, Mr. Kono, 58, is not liked nearly as much. His reputation as the Liberal Democrats’ most outspoken non-conformist and his left-wing views on social issues put him out of step with the party’s conservative elders.

Those will be heavily swayed on Wednesday as the Liberal Democrats select a successor to the unpopular current prime minister and party leader Yoshihide Suga, who this month said he would step down. Whoever replaces him will lead the party to a general election that should be held by the end of November.