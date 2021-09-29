Tarrytown, NY: A ‘quiet and idyllic’ place with remarkable diversity

“You definitely get the Hudson River School vibe here,” Harrison Squire said, referring to the art movement known for its romantic landscapes. “You know why all those people were painting these scenes.”

Mr. Squire, 32, a lawyer, moved to Tarrytown with his family in August from a one-bedroom cooperative on the Upper West Side. But unlike some recent arrivals, they were not running away from Covid-19. Mr Squire and his wife Amy Mittelman, 35, who is also a lawyer, came for more traditional reasons – extra legroom – after the arrival of their newborn daughter. His new four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial-style home, which cost $1.2 million, is more comfortable.

Tarrytown – unlike other river villages where the family used to see properties including Hastings-on-Hudson and Dobbs Ferry – was also a remarkable racial and socioeconomic mix, especially given its three-square-mile size, Mr. Squire said. Said, echoing the sentiment voiced by other residents.

“There’s a big black and Latino community, and there’s a lot of blue-collar people out there too,” said resident Ian Murphy, 38, who works in the fashion industry. “Everything is a little.”