Tarrytown, NY: A ‘quiet and idyllic’ place with remarkable diversity
The art comes up frequently in descriptions of the Westchester County village of Tarrytown, which forms prominently with its wooden slopes above the Hudson River.
Some compare the lively business district along Main Street to a Norman Rockwell painting. Indeed, an alley of ancient brick buildings lined with coffee shops and hardware stores recalls the kind of small-town America that so betrayed the artist. Others say that the way the tightly packed houses of Tarrytown are as nose-popping as they might be in a neighbor’s story, the place feels like a giant movie set.
Either way, the streets are laid out with a flair for theatrics. Coming from the east, along Napern Road, visitors weave past tree-lined Tarrytown lakes, then pass some of the village’s best Victorian homes before the big reveal: the glistening river framed by hills to the west.
“You definitely get the Hudson River School vibe here,” Harrison Squire said, referring to the art movement known for its romantic landscapes. “You know why all those people were painting these scenes.”
Mr. Squire, 32, a lawyer, moved to Tarrytown with his family in August from a one-bedroom cooperative on the Upper West Side. But unlike some recent arrivals, they were not running away from Covid-19. Mr Squire and his wife Amy Mittelman, 35, who is also a lawyer, came for more traditional reasons – extra legroom – after the arrival of their newborn daughter. His new four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial-style home, which cost $1.2 million, is more comfortable.
Tarrytown – unlike other river villages where the family used to see properties including Hastings-on-Hudson and Dobbs Ferry – was also a remarkable racial and socioeconomic mix, especially given its three-square-mile size, Mr. Squire said. Said, echoing the sentiment voiced by other residents.
“There’s a big black and Latino community, and there’s a lot of blue-collar people out there too,” said resident Ian Murphy, 38, who works in the fashion industry. “Everything is a little.”
That diversity prompted Mr. Murphy and his wife, 37-year-old Dahlia Boury, a kindergarten teacher, to drop the one-bedroom rent in Park Slope with their newborn son for a three-bedroom home in Tarrytown that cost 949,000. Dollar was.
“There’s just a real weirdness here,” said Murphy, whose family moved in late September. “It’s not as stuffy as other Westchester cities.”
The village, which is located in the northwest corner of downtown Greensburg, may feel old-fashioned—about a third of the homes were built before 1939, according to census data—but there are also modern elements, such as Hudson Harbor, a The upscale, multiblock condominium complex that now hugs the river after a decade of development. Occupying land that once housed an asphalt plant and soy sauce factory, the nearly complete complex has delivered 219 condos, including single-floor and townhouse units, since 2010. (The other 56 units are in the next-door Sleepy Hollow, where a General Motors plant once stood.)
While the development’s glass, stone and brick façade and its ribbons of parks win praise, the main attraction is Mario M. Front and center can be a view of the Cuomo Bridge (which replaces Tappan Zee), whose lights change color with vacationers like the Empire State Building in Manhattan, about 26 miles south.
“It’s such an architectural piece of work,” said Gary Connolly, 53, an executive with the County Realtors Association, who purchased a three-bedroom unit in Tarrytown for $1.5 million in 2018 after renting it for years in White Plains. The husband, Rodney Connolly, 47, a digital-marketing executive, and shares the home with a pair of Golden Retrievers bonded over the unit’s stone terrace.
“Tarrytown,” he said, “is such a quiet and delightful place.”
what will you get
Despite its small size – the village’s population is currently less than 12,000, according to recent census data – Tarrytown turns up in some famous books, including “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”, a Washington Irving story put-on. About teacher Ichabod Crane. The village, he wrote, “is one of the vast creeks that lie on the eastern bank of the Hudson, on a broad expanse of river named by the ancient Dutch navigators Tappan Zee.”
Irving seems to have sold himself on that spot: He spent his last decades in Sunnyside, a Dutch farmhouse that is now a national landmark.
Tarrytown gained prominence more than a century ago as a millionaire colony, named after the captains of industry who built up sprawling estates on its rolling hills. Modern versions are still growing, especially near Wilson Park, where until a few years ago there were rural roads. But most Gilded Age real estate survives in other forms.
Carrollcliffe, Howard Carroll’s 45-room turreted estate, once a Washington correspondent for The New York Times, is now the Castle Hotel & Spa, with the Carrollwood, a 208-unit 1980s condo complex built on the estate’s stone walls. is tucked behind.
For the most part, the higher the height, the more expensive the home—though Warehouse on Washington, a new condo project in a former warehouse, is betting on strong demand for its three loft-style units at near sea level. The section
Something for Everyone Housing stock also includes prewar co-ops, like Broadway Arms, and postwar co-ops, like Ridgecroft Estates. But the real prize is the 19th-century single-family homes, with slate roofs, deep porches and slender towers, in Second Empire and Italianate designs, up north and south of Broadway to the east.
Tarrytown’s residents are almost as diverse as the accommodations. Those who identify as white make up 59 percent of the population, while 24 percent identify as Latino, 7 percent Asian and 6 percent as black, according to census data.
what will you pay
Julia b. According to data from FEI Sotheby’s International Realty, as of September 20, there were 24 homes, co-ops and condos for sale with an average list price of $1.49 million. The least expensive Tappan Manor condominium had a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit listed in a 1950s red-brick complex for $199,000. The most expensive, at $9 million, was a six-bedroom, Norman-style stone mansion built in 1926 on more than five acres in Greystone on the Hudson, a 23-property gated community that was formerly a Gilded Age estate. , was a military school. and one day camp. Developer Andy Todd said the Greystone development, which sold its first home in 2016, has four available sites remaining.
Prices are skyrocketing across the village. According to data from Sotheby’s, 38 single family homes sold for an average of $1.14 million since September 19 this year. During the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, 46 homes sold for an average of $820,000. That’s a jump of 39 percent.
Cooperative sales have also been strong. According to Sotheby’s, 19 units have sold for an average of $224,000 this year, compared to 18 in 2019 with an average of $189,000. Condos have been steady, with 44 sales this year averaging $653,000, up from 42 sales in 2019 at $667,000.
“It’s been crazy, but the market is starting to return to normal,” said Francie Malina, an agent at Compass. “We’re back to regular buyers who need to come to town, not people who want to move out for good.”
stretch
The mood on Main Street seems to be welcoming round the clock, with coffee drinkers catching rays by day and music lovers heading for shows at night, although traffic can be a concern. Tarrytown Music Hall, a Queen Anne-style landmark that has operated continuously since its opening as vaudeville hall in 1885, is a destination. Acts include Melissa Etheridge, Levon Helm and Jeff Tweedy. (Its first live concert since the pandemic began was in June with violinist Joshua Bell, the theater’s executive director Björn Olsson said.)
A low-profile alternative is the Jazz Forum, one of the few clubs in Westchester dedicated to jazz. The four-year-old, 90-seat performance space, which has a Brazilian focus, sells tickets for an average of $30, with a minimum spending of $10 on cocktails like caipirinhas.
A discreet piece of path visible through the trees may be Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park, which follows the course of the pipes that once circulated New York’s drinking water.
And cyclists flock to the bike lanes on the Cuomo Bridge, which offers a six-mile ride there and back.
School
Covered by a chessboard of public school districts, Tarrytown has some students attending school in the neighboring Greenburg villages of Irvington and Elmsford. But even those zoned for schools in Tarrytown will, at some point, attend classes in Sleepy Hollow next door, which is in the Tarrytown district.
A common order is the John Pauling School for preschool and kindergarten, followed by the W.L. Morse School for first and second grades, and then Washington Irving Intermediate for third to fifth grade.
After that, many went to Sleepy Hollow Middle School for classes VI to VIII, and then to Sleepy Hollow High School, which enrolled about 870 students and had a 91 percent graduation rate in 2020, versus 85 percent statewide. During the 2020-21 school year, SAT scores were 565 in reading and writing and 565 in math, versus 530 and 528 statewide.
the commute
Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson Line has a station in Tarrytown. Nine express trains depart between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays. The ride to Grand Central Terminal takes 52 to 62 minutes; A monthly pass costs $322.
Several bus connections are also available. For $450 per year, residents can park in a lot or one location near the station. (Non-residents pay $1,340.)
History
On September 23, 1780, during the Revolutionary War, three local militia members captured Major John Andre, a British spy who had hidden in his boot the plans for West Point given to him by Benedict Arnold. The four-acre Patriots Park, now the site of the popular farmers’ market, is reminiscent of this location today. Its centerpiece, under stone bridges, is called André Brooke.
