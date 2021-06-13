Taryn Manning gets engaged to girlfriend Anne Cline  

Taryn Manning is engaged to her girlfriend Anne Cline.

The proposal was captured on digital camera when singer-songwriter Cline bought down on one knee on Friday evening at a bar and grill in Panama Metropolis, Florida.

In video obtained by TMZ, the 42-year-old Orange Is The New Black star may very well be seen overcome with emotion protecting her face together with her palms because the musician popped the query mid efficiency.

Engaged! Taryn Manning has accepted a proposal from her singer-songwriter girlfriend Anne Cline

Cline – who’s 15 years Manning’s junior – was on stage in the course of a track when she paused and hopped down into the gang to get down on one knee.

She introduced Manning with a hoop in a field and the actress finally mentioned sure after being left speechless.

After the large second, the DJ bought on the mic and informed everybody to give the newly engaged couple a hand and the gang erupted in applause.

It is not identified how lengthy Manning has been relationship the singer, who fronts band Cline Road, however they had been pictured out collectively in March this 12 months

A rep for Manning informed TMZ that the couple are thrilled and the actress mentioned it was ‘the best YES’ she has ever mentioned.

Manning was a collection mainstay of OITNB, showing in all seven seasons of the Emmy Award-winning collection over the course of its six 12 months run from 2013 to 2019.

She performed the considerably lovable crackhead Tiffany ‘Pennsatucky’ Doggett on the feminine ensemble present.