Tarzan Hindi movie actor hemant birje car accident with family on the mumbai pune expressway.

Information oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood’s Tarzan Hemant Birje met with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Specific Freeway on Tuesday night time. Throughout this time Hemant Birje’s spouse was additionally with him. In accordance with the info acquired, Hemant Birje was with his spouse and daughter in the car. However the daughter has not suffered any form of damage. Giving details about the incident, the police mentioned that the accident occurred round 8 pm. Hemant Birje and his spouse have suffered accidents.

Hemant Birje’s car had an accident close to the toll plaza. Giving info on this regard, Inspector Satyavan Mane of Shirgaon Police Outpost mentioned that after the accident, the whole family of Hemant Birje was taken to the close by hospital close to Pune Pavana. All have suffered minor accidents.

Recall that Hemant Birje is thought in Bollywood as the superhit movie Adventures of Tarzan. Hemant Birje has executed many movies after this. However he has received recognition as Tarzan. This movie has been appreciated a lot that until date Hemant is known as as Tarzan. Horror movies like Angare, Veerana, Tahkhana are additionally included in the checklist of Hemant Birje’s movies. He additionally did many movies with it.

Nonetheless he has not reached the degree of stardom. Hemant Birje’s movie Tarzan was launched in the 12 months 1985. Hemant Birje gave daring scenes with actress Kimi Katkar. Throughout the 12 months 2016, it was reported that Hemant Birje’s monetary situation had worsened. Allow us to inform that the well being of Hemant Birje and his family is secure after the accident. Hemant Birje has been away from the movie trade for a very long time. Additionally, for the previous a number of years, no info has come about Hemant Birje’s monetary situation.

The place is Tarzan in the concrete jungle?

READ Also Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's friendship turned into enmity, the rift in the relationship during the farmers' movement Permit Notifications You could have already subscribed

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 9:57 [IST]