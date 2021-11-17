Tasleem Rehmani vs Kapil Mishra on Vir Das At Times Now Navbharat Debate Show Rashtravad Sushant Sinha

A video related to a performance given by comedian Vir Das in America remains a topic of discussion these days. From social media to TV channels, this issue is hot in the debate. There was a vigorous debate between MPCI President Taslim Rahmani and BJP leader Kapil Mishra on this topic in the show ‘Nationalism’ of news channel Times Now Navbharat. Taslim Rahmani said that Vir Das is right because India is becoming two. He said that now it is becoming another country.

Kapil Mishra reacted sharply to his remark and said that his real pain has come out because the father of these jihadis and terrorists is sitting in Uttar Pradesh. Because of this, they are getting colic. He said that it would support not only Virdas but also Jinnah, would support Aurangzeb, Hafis Sayed and Burhan Wani. On this reaction of Kapil Mishra, Rahmani’s mercury reached the seventh sky. He said that Yogi will be your godfather, he is a traitor to us, he is guilty of murder.

Meanwhile, Kapil Mishra, continuing his attacking stand, said that the so-called dons of India, whose houses are being demolished, religious converts are going to jail, terror funding is being stopped, then their stomachs. I am in pain, Kapil Mishra said that a tea vendor is not being tolerated by them, now if the cow guy comes, there will be a problem. Taslim Rahmani hit back at Kapil Mishra and said that he is speaking a fearful person, who is afraid of losing the 2022 elections and going to jail after that.

Amidst the heated argument between the two, the anchor interrupted and said that the language should be maintained in the program. He told Rahmani that the comment you are making for the CM, you are not the judge, when Mulayam Singh Yadav commented on rape, then you did not utter a word. During this, Rahmani was constantly attacking CM Yogi.

Vir Das uploaded a video titled ‘I come from to India’s’ on YouTube on Monday. The video was part of his recent presentation at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, Das talked about the country’s alleged dual character and cited issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, rape incidents and action against comedians to farmer protests. Clips of a portion of the video were being shared on Twitter, especially the part in which Das said, “I come from an India where women are worshiped during the day and raped by night.” Vir Das issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying that he did not intend to insult the country.