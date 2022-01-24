Taslima Nasreen clarification after calling surrogacy exploitation of poor says nothing to do with Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Taslima Nasreen has recently clarified that her tweet regarding surrogacy has nothing to do with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Writer Taslima Nasreen has clarified that her tweets criticizing surrogacy were not aimed at Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became parents to a baby girl through surrogacy. On the other hand, Taslima Nasreen had described surrogacy as ‘exploitation of women and the poor’.

In such a situation, Taslima Nasreen clarified that Nick Priyanka has nothing to do with her views. Taslima wrote on Twitter, “My surrogacy tweets are about my differing opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love couple. ,

Let us tell you that earlier Taslima had tweeted, ‘I will not accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mothers. I will not accept burqa unless men wear it with love. I will not accept prostitution until men become prostitution and men wait for female clients. Otherwise surrogacy, burqa, prostitution is only exploitation of women and poor.

My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022

She further wrote, “Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their selfish reasons. If you need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits. It’s just a selfish egoistic ego.”

Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it’s my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women’s body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for the following traits. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 24, 2022

In another tweet, Taslima questioned whether mothers who get ‘readymade babies through surrogacy’ feel as much affection for their babies as mothers who give birth. Along with this, he also targeted the trolls, “Many people support surrogacy as a ‘personal choice’ but do not support any ‘personal opinion’ if that opinion is important for surrogacy. Some intolerant people banned my twitter handle. In fact, they do not support any ‘individual’, they support the collective ego,”

For information, let us tell you that Priyanka and Nick, who got married in the year 2018, welcomed their first child through surrogacy earlier this month. He shared the news through a statement shared on his social media accounts. He wrote, “We are very happy to confirm that we have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. We respectfully demand privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you very much. ,