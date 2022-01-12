Tasnim Mir 1st Indian girl to become junior world Number 1 in BWF rankings Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu

The achievement that India’s star badminton gamers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have been in a position to obtain was achieved by Tasneem Mir, a 16-year-old daughter from Gujarat. She turned the primary Indian to prime the Underneath-19 Ladies’ Singles class of the newest BWF Junior Rankings.

Tasnim Mir acquired the advantage of a stellar efficiency final yr. Tasneem received 3 junior worldwide tournaments final yr i.e. 2021. This enabled her to acquire three locations to prime the junior world rankings.

Prior to Tasneem, this feat had not been achieved by any Indian junior feminine participant. Even when it was two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal. PV Sindhu had achieved the best number-2 rating when she performed in U-19. Lakshya Sen, Cyril Verma and Aditya Joshi turned the primary gamers in the boys’ singles class in badminton.

Tasneem Mir’s father is an Assistant Sub Inspector in Gujarat Police. Tasneem has to this point received 4 titles on the junior worldwide stage. It additionally consists of the Bulgarian Junior Championships, the Alps Worldwide and the Belgian Junior Match.

Tasneem was among the many top-10 in the under-19 ladies’ singles rankings in 2021, however her excellent efficiency on the finish of final yr helped her regain the highest spot. Proficient Tasneem has been coaching on the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati for the previous few years. Tasneem is extraordinarily blissful after changing into the world no-1 in juniors.

(*1*) Tasneem Mir with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. (Supply- Instagram/Tasneem Mir)

He mentioned, ‘Lastly, my dream got here true. I turned world no 1 in junior class. I’m grateful to my mother and father, members of the family, Gujarat Authorities, Sports activities Authority of India, coaches and help employees. I’m additionally grateful to my properly wishers and sponsors, Gujarat Badminton Affiliation and Badminton Affiliation of India, for his or her continued help in my journey to become No. 1 in the world.

Tasneem instructed PTI from Guwahati, ‘I can not say that I anticipated it. I assumed I’d not be primary as a result of tournaments have been being affected by COVID-19, however I had received three tournaments in Bulgaria, France and Belgium. That is why I’m very blissful and thrilled to be the primary participant in the world.