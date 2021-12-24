Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus: Why is it the right time to buy it now? learn here

The Indian commercial vehicle industry is now shifting itself to different fuel variants – diesel, CNG and now petrol models. At the same time, it is paving the way for a better and better future. Customers are also looking for an upcoming electric option in the future. At least for now, it won’t be wrong to say that when it comes to buying a commercial vehicle

When it comes, our customer heartily wants only diesel.

Tata Ace in Small Commercial Vehicle Industry – Chhota Hathi has stolen the hearts of more than 23 lakh customers. This is a big part of the diesel version. Recently the government announced reduction in diesel prices. This has created an atmosphere of happiness among diesel customers and those planning to buy commercial vehicles.

Could there be anything better than this? Yes, with the recent launch of Ace Gold Diesel Plus, more uptime, more mileage and more earnings are being achieved. so what are you waiting for? Get it delivered to a Tata dealership, or read on to know more about Diesel Plus and bring it home now!

Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus is superior to the existing Ace Gold diesel in many ways. It has been redesigned with superior technology to offer better uptime, higher mileage and thus, higher income to our customers.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ offers high power of 14.7Kw, pickup of 45NM and gradeability of 27.5%. It is characterized by better load carrying ability and better maneuverability on high gradients. The vehicle is powered by a simple 2 cylinder engine with a certified load carrying capacity of 750 kg, and comes with a robust Leaf Spring Suspension.

Its price is only Rs 5.68 lakh (Ex-showroom Price). You can buy it at an EMI of Rs 9855 from SBI by paying just Rs 45000 down payment. The profit that is made by using Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus is around Rs 28000 per month. Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ is designed with enhanced BS6 technology to deliver superior performance and profits to our customers. Let’s take a look at three unique points that the Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ completes-

1- Earning Plus——

The high operational reliability of the Ace Gold Diesel+ enables customers to drive longer trips. All this is due to the use of better technology, which leads to higher earnings.

2- Uptime Plus——

Superior technology maximizes vehicle uptime on the road and increases the number of trips and revenues.

3- Mileage Plus——

Its BS6 Superior technology delivers high energy efficiency which delivers better fuel economy of 21-22kmpl. (T&C applicable*)

3yr/75000 Freedom Platinum AMC – A one of its kind AMC offering wherein our customers get Rs. 40/- per month has to be paid. And this gives them the benefit of an uptime guarantee of up to 6 months or 15000 kms from the date of purchase, whichever is earlier. Along with this, they also get a compensation of one thousand rupees every time on any kind of breakdown. The offering also comes with the Workshop Service Guarantee, which promises to repair the vehicle within 24 hours in case of any malfunction. Otherwise, Tata Motors will pay a compensation of Rs 1000 per day to the customer.

Like all commercial vehicles from Tata Motors, the Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus is protected under the Whole Service 2.0 initiative, where you can enjoy value-added services from Tata Motors such as Tata Alert, Tata Zippy, Tata Kavach and Tata Samarth. It offers facilities like quick repairs, efficient servicing, hassle free insurance and driver welfare.

Tata Ace Gold Diesel+ gives you trust, assurance and reliability along with higher uptime, higher mileage and the revenue you need. It only comes under the name of India’s major small commercial vehicles. Book your Tata Ace Gold Diesel Plus now anytime anywhere. Also once must visit Tata Motors CV Sales Platform.