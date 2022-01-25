TATA AIA Life Insurance: In this plan, there is a chance to get 105% return of premium from ABD, HCB, know- details TATA AIA Life Insurance: ABD and HCB benefits given under Sampoorna Raksha Supreme, Know Key Features – TATA AIA Life Insurance In this plan, there is a chance to get 105% return of premium from ABD, HCB, know- details

Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Life Insurance is a new term plan from Tata AIA. It gives you flexible plan options to secure the financial future of your family. Benefits of this plan include chance to get 105% return of premium, flexibility to increase life cover at critical stages, facility of whole life coverage, income tax benefits, enhanced protection with optional riders and online medical consultation facility Are included.

If you take this life insurance, then you get a lot of payment options. For example, you can pay premiums single, monthly, half-yearly, quarterly or even annually. This plan can prove to be of great use for youth, married couples, new parents, retirees and working women.

According to Tata AIA, this plan can be called Accidental Death Benefit (ADB: in which death occurs due to an accident), ATPD (Accidental Total and Permanent Disability Benefit: in which the person becomes completely disabled due to the accident), CPB (Criticare Plus Benefit: This includes 40 critical illnesses including cancer) and HCB (Hospicare Benefit: This includes paying a fixed amount in case of hospitalization for seven days or more and ICU benefit etc.) can be further enhanced by adding riders.

Premium rates for female policyholders are lower than those for cigarette smokers, non-smokers and men. This plan has a basic sum assured of Rs 1 lakh, while there is an option to choose different plans under it. These include Life, Life Plus, Life Income and Credit Protect. This plan gives life cover up to 100 years. In terms of rider options, there are Health Rider, Non-Linked Comprehensive Protection Rider and Non-Linked Comprehensive. Its claim settlement ratio has been 98.02 percent in the financial year 2020-21.

What are the documents required to get the plan?: PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Salary Slip, Last 6 Months Bank Statement, Income Tax Receipt.

This is the way to get Claim Online: The method to get claim under this policy is also very simple. This can be dealt with in three easy steps. First you have to register for the claim online and then submit the required documents. Now the documents provided by you will be further scrutinized and then the claim will be processed. Your amount will be released in the last step.