Tata Air India to meet you at Adani Airport Jairam Ramesh urges Modi government to privatize

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took the news of the Modi government by tweeting that Air India went in Tata’s bag. On this, writer Sanu Sankrant surrounded him and blamed it on the Congress-led UPA government. Giving a blunt reply, he said that it was the result of misconduct by the Congress-UPA Raj. He also questioned whether the people of the UPA government had taken bribes to sink Air India into debt.In fact, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ‘See you at Tata Air India, Adani Airport.’ With this, he got the news of the Modi government’s privatization policy. In fact, many of the country’s airports are run by the Adani Group and now Air India will also be run by the Tata Group.

The first terrorist attack on Air India targeted the Chinese Prime Minister, the story of the 1955 ‘Kashmir Princess’ blast

Sanu Sankrant gave a scathing reply to the Congress leader’s sarcasm. He said it was the result of a devastating Congress-UPA regime and mismanagement but Congress was not ashamed. Not only that, but you all asked if you had taken a bribe to sink Air India into debt.

Air India command in Tata’s hands: BJP angry at Congress, says – to clear mess of inefficient governments

On Friday, the BJP also took a dig at the Congress on the issue of disinvestment of Air India, saying that the Modi government was cleaning up the filth of the ineffective Congress governments. The party retweeted from its official Twitter account. In this, the Congress launched an attack with an old tweet. The BJP on Friday said, “The Modi government is clearing the mess created by one Congress government after another. Those governments were so ineffective that they could not find a solution to any problem on their own.”