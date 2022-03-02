Tata Altroz ​​automatic hatchback car with 5 star safety rating will be launched soon, know features and specifications

Tata Altroz ​​has got 5 stars in safety rating, this car is much safer than other hatchback cars in adult safety and child safety. On the other hand, if we talk about its price, then the ex-showroom price of the base variant of Tata Altroz ​​is Rs 5 lakh 99 thousand.

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the automatic version of the Altroz ​​hatchback car two years after its launch. The company recently released the teaser of the automatic Tata Altroz. In which this hatchback car is seen equipped with very premium features. The Tata Ultra automatic car will compete with other hatchback cars like Maruti Baleno, Hoodi i20, Honda Jazz. Let us know how you will get the features in the new Tata Altroz ​​automatic car.

Tata Motors launched the Altroz ​​car in January 2020 in petrol and diesel engine options. Tata launched the turbo petrol engine of Altroz ​​in January 2021. In such a situation, Tata Motors was missing the automatic transmission in the variants of this premium hatchback car. Which Tata Motors is going to complete soon by launching an automatic variant.

Tata Motors may offer a natural Sprint petrol engine or a turbo petrol engine in the Altroz ​​with automatic transmission. At the same time, this hatchback car can get automatic gearbox or dual cliché transmission of Nexon petrol SUV. At the same time, the company will not make any other changes in the automatic variant of Tata Altroz.

Tata Altroz ​​hatchback car is currently available in three engine options. In which the first is a 1.2 liter Natural Sprint petrol engine that generates power of 86hp. The second option is a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine that generates power of 110hp. In the third option, this hatchback car gets a 1.5 liter diesel engine which generates power of 88hp. A 5-speed manual transmission is currently available with all three engine options.

