Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition launched, hatchback car price is Rs 7.96 lakh, know features and specifications

Tata Motors has introduced the ‘Dark’ edition of its premium hatchback car Altroz. Its showroom price in Delhi is Rs 7.96 lakh. The company has launched this edition on the completion of two years of Altroz ​​in the domestic market. Tata Motors said in a statement on Wednesday that it has included this dark edition in the XT and XZ models (diesel) of Altroz.

According to Tata Motors, the objective of this expansion is to increase the customer base and introduce premium styling and popular features. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Passenger Vehicles Division, Tata Motors said, “With over 1.2 lakh owners in the country, Altroz ​​has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatchback market. This car has a 20 per cent share in the hatchback segment.

Features of Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition – The Dark Edition of the Altroz ​​will also be given a black grille and lower bumper. In this, special dark badging will be seen on the front fenders. There will be no change in the size of its alloy wheels. It will be given the black treatment. In its interior, leather seats, door pads and dashboard will be kept in black color. The car will get features like auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, steering mounted controls, wearable keys, ambient lighting, climate control, front and rear armrests and rear AC vents.

Specifications of Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition – Tata Altroz ​​has been developed on the ALFA platform. For the first time in this hatchback car, the company has given Brake Sway Control and Tire Pressure Monitor System. While the petrol version of Altroz ​​gives a mileage of 19.05 kmpl and the diesel version gives a mileage of 25.11 kmpl.

Engine of Tata Altroz ​​Dark Edition – The Dark Edition of the Altroz ​​will be available in the top variants of petrol (NA and iTurbo) XZ+. It will get 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engine. The petrol engine generates 86bhp power and 113Nm of torque, while the diesel engine generates 90bhp power and 200Nm of torque.

