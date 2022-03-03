Auto

Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features
Written by admin
Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features

Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features

Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features

Tata Motors has launched the Dual Clutch Automatic of the Tata Altroz, here are the complete details of this car.

In view of the demand for fast-growing automatic transmission cars in the country, Tata Motors has launched an automatic variant of its popular hatchback Altroz.

According to the information received from the company, the delivery of this car will be started around March 15, 2022 but the company has started pre-booking of this car before that.

Customers who want to buy this dual clutch automatic Tata Altroz ​​can book it by visiting the official website of Tata Motors.

The company has set a token amount of Rs 21,000 for pre-booking of Tata Altroz ​​Automatic. You can also book this car by visiting your nearest dealership.

The company has not yet announced whether Tata Motors will launch these dual clutch automatic Altroz ​​at the same price or whether its price will be different from the current car.

Rajan Amba, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said on the launch of Tata Altroz ​​Automatic, “Continuing our success, we have added to this line-up by introducing a world class automatic transmission in the form of Tata Altroz ​​DCA. We aim to delight our customers and we are sure that this Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic will set the gold standard and will be loved by our new entrants too.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

READ Also  Buy Renault KWID in a budget of 2 lakhs with zero down payment loan, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

Tata Motors has also introduced the Dual Clutch Automatic Altroz ​​with a new color option which will be the new Opera Blue color and the company will soon introduce its Dark Edition as well.

,read this also– In a budget of just 4 lakhs, these top 3 cars give decent mileage of up to 22 kmpl on petrol and 31 kmpl on CNG)

Talking about Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic, the company has given it with 1.2 Sevtron petrol engine but these features of Dual Clutch Automatic will be given only with XT, XZ and XZ Plus variants of Altroz.

Talking about the features of Tata Altroz, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, cruise control, car connected technology, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting.

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given features like dual airbags on the front seat, ISO-fixed pile seat anchors, rear parking sensors, etc.


#Tata #Altroz #Dual #Clutch #Automatic #Launched #Full #Details #Booking #Amount #Features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  This electric scooter can run up to 120 km by loading 150 kg in a single charge, read full details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment