Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic Launched, Know Full Details From Booking Amount to Features

Tata Motors has launched the Dual Clutch Automatic of the Tata Altroz, here are the complete details of this car.

In view of the demand for fast-growing automatic transmission cars in the country, Tata Motors has launched an automatic variant of its popular hatchback Altroz.

According to the information received from the company, the delivery of this car will be started around March 15, 2022 but the company has started pre-booking of this car before that.

Customers who want to buy this dual clutch automatic Tata Altroz ​​can book it by visiting the official website of Tata Motors.

The company has set a token amount of Rs 21,000 for pre-booking of Tata Altroz ​​Automatic. You can also book this car by visiting your nearest dealership.

The company has not yet announced whether Tata Motors will launch these dual clutch automatic Altroz ​​at the same price or whether its price will be different from the current car.

Rajan Amba, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said on the launch of Tata Altroz ​​Automatic, “Continuing our success, we have added to this line-up by introducing a world class automatic transmission in the form of Tata Altroz ​​DCA. We aim to delight our customers and we are sure that this Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic will set the gold standard and will be loved by our new entrants too.

Tata Motors has also introduced the Dual Clutch Automatic Altroz ​​with a new color option which will be the new Opera Blue color and the company will soon introduce its Dark Edition as well.

Talking about Tata Altroz ​​Dual Clutch Automatic, the company has given it with 1.2 Sevtron petrol engine but these features of Dual Clutch Automatic will be given only with XT, XZ and XZ Plus variants of Altroz.

Talking about the features of Tata Altroz, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, cruise control, car connected technology, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting.

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given features like dual airbags on the front seat, ISO-fixed pile seat anchors, rear parking sensors, etc.