Tata Altroz ​​XE with 5 star safety rating can be taken home by paying just 66 thousand, just pay this monthly EMI

If you want to buy the safest hatchback car then read here complete details of buying Tata Altroz ​​with Global NCAP 5 Star Safety Rating with ease plan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector has become very big, in which you can easily find a car with premium design and features from low budget mileage cars, in which today we are talking about Tata Altroz, a popular car in this segment which is available in India. One of the safest cars ever.

The starting price of Tata Altroz ​​is Rs. 5,99,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) which when on road goes up to Rs. 6,58,186. If you like this car then here we are telling this car with very easy down payment. Complete plan to take home.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy the XE variant of Tata Altroz, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 5,92,186.

After this loan, you will have to pay a minimum down payment of Rs 66 thousand and after that you will have to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 12,524 every month.

The repayment period of the loan on Tata Altroz ​​has been fixed by the bank for 5 years i.e. 60 months and the bank will charge an interest of 9.8 percent per annum on this loan amount.

After knowing the down payment plan available on Tata Altroz, you know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has a 1497 cc engine, which is a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, with which 5 speed manual transmission is given. .

Talking about the features of the car, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual airbags on the front seat, ISO fixed child seat anchors, rear parking sensors have been provided.

Tata Altroz ​​has also received 5 star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Global NCAP which makes it the safest hatchback car in India.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.05 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.