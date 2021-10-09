Tata boys get Air India: What will happen to Air India Colony in Delhi: What will happen to Air India Colony now

Air India belongs to the Tata Group. Air India Colony is located in the heart of Vasant Vihar, South Delhi. It is on 30 acres. What will happen to Air India’s headquarters in the capital? Will he go to Mumbai? The future of the Air India Colony, located in the very unique Vasant Vihar area of ​​South Delhi, is also being questioned.It was built in the early 1980s on 30 acres of land in South Delhi. It has more than 800 flats ranging from one bed to 3 bed rooms. In addition, some flats are used as guest houses. Experts say the value of the 30 acres of land will not be less than Rs 12,000 crore.

The government was considering redevelopment

The government intended to redevelop the Air India Colony. The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) had also submitted a detailed plan to the government in this regard. It was also to be developed on the lines of Sarojini Nagar or Kidwai Nagar. We have to see what will happen to Air India Colony in the new situation.

What a special Air India Colony

Before the merger of Indian Airlines with Air India, some of its blocks were for the employees of Indian Airlines. Two former captains of the Indian hockey team, Zafar Iqbal and M. Singh and the best cricketers of Delhi were living here. Air India employees longed to live in the Air India Colony. There are many markets, schools, hospitals etc. around. In addition, there are two large gardens inside. Ramlila has also been organized in one of them.

Where will Air India be headquartered?

On the way from Patel Chowk to Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, you can’t go without seeing the building. This beautiful building has been the headquarters of Air India since 2013. The name of this building is – Airlines House. This airline house was the headquarters of Indian Airlines before the merger of Indian Airlines with Air India. After the merger of Air India with the Tata Group, will the head office of Air India remain in Delhi or will it relocate to Mumbai? Arvind Dubey, former general manager of the Airports Authority of India, says that in the current age of information technology, the Tata Group can operate its headquarters from anywhere.

The country will soon know the answers to many questions.

It will not be easy for the Tata Group to relocate hundreds of its employees to Mumbai. Many high-ranking officials from the President of Air India sit in Delhi. It will not be easy to move all this to Mumbai in one fell swoop. However, a senior Air India manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many employees over the age of 55 were somewhat scared after Tata bought Air India. There is a fear in some corner of his mind that he may be transferred somewhere in Mumbai. Air India has got a new owner, so the country will soon know the answers to many questions.