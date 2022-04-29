TATA Institute instructions to the staff that Do not post anti government posts on social media

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has directed its staff not to post anti-government, pictures and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms. It has also asked the employees to ask their family members, especially children, not to post such things. However, after the news surfaced, TIFR has clarified that this order is not new. The wording regarding the instructions was misinterpreted.

In a letter dated April 13, TIFR registrar Wing Commander George Antony (Retd), referring to the comments notified by the Department of Atomic Energy, said that photographs and videos of DAE offices and facilities were seen on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. . He said that some disgruntled employees are sharing anti-government things on social media.

Regarding which it has been said in the instructions not to upload any video on social media platforms related to Tata’s TIFR Institute centres, field stations, residential colonies or any other government property. Also do not share any controversial statement. Because it can spoil the security. Or maybe serious information could end up in the wrong hands.

It has also been said in the letter that you should also tell your children and family about this. Let us tell you that the Director of TIFR, Professor S Ramakrishnan will reply on Monday regarding the questions of this notification.

According to sources, the letter was issued based on the instructions of the DAE. This institute has branches across the country. For this reason the photographs or videos mentioned in the letter can be from any of these places and then a universal instruction can be issued for all set-ups. More clarity may come on this in a few days.

“The terminology of the notice was misinterpreted”: Meanwhile, TIFR, an autonomous organization under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has clarified that the terminology of the notice was such that it was “misinterpreted”. It is always mandatory to take permission before making public criticism of the institution or the government. The rules mentioned in the notice are already in existence and the new letter was sent only to clarify that these rules apply to social media as well as electronic media like television and print media.

TIFR said that it had given instructions to the employees on April 13 following a notice from DAE in this regard. According to TIFR, “Following the DAE notice, the Registrar of TIFR had issued a notice on April 13, 2022 to all the employees of the Institute, asking for (1) posting of photographs or videos of the Institute campus and (2) social media like WhatsApp, Facebook etc. There was a ban on making anti-government statements in media posts.