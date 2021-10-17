TATA is about to bring 10 electric cars of long range, Kawasaki will be full electric by 2035! Tata Motors to bring 10 long-range electric cars and Kawasaki will go fully electric by 2035! – TATA is about to bring 10 electric cars of long range, Kawasaki will be full electric by 2035!

Amidst the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the craze of people in India is increasingly turning to e-vehicles. Sensing this changing mood of the market and consumers, auto companies are also increasing their speed in that direction. In this sequence, the country’s automotive company Tata Motors will also bring 10 long range e-cars and the company will launch these vehicles by the year 2026. Not only this, Kawasaki of Japan also wants to be completely electric by the year 2035. It will introduce 10 electric vehicles in the next four years.

Tata Motors has also recently invested heavily in TPG Rise Climate. The investment firm has announced that it is investing one billion dollars or Rs 7,500 crore in the Indian carmaker.

With the fresh fund raised, Tata Motors is all set to launch a range of electric four-wheelers that can fuel the Indian automobile industry’s transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric.

Tata has confirmed that the automaker is planning to launch electric cars with a larger battery pack than the existing models. Upcoming cars could be even more exciting with tons of new features to aid driving.

Tata Motors has named its newly incorporated subsidiary for electric vehicles EVCO, which is working on upcoming electric four-wheelers. According to a report by Autocar India, Tata Motors is planning to add 10 electric vehicles to its electric vehicle portfolio by 2026.

On the other hand, Kawasaki has said that it will be completely electric by the year 2035. By the way, this decision will be applicable to the markets of developed countries like Europe and Japan. However, this is a big step in the company’s move towards electric vehicles.

The company is yet to get its first production electric motorcycle off the road. Kawasaki first revealed its interest in electric motorcycles to the public with an electric concept, which was unveiled two years ago during the EICMA Milan motorcycle show.