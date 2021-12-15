Tata Mahindra and Hyundai best electric car gives a range of 400 km know all the features including price features

Along with the countries around the world, India is also making a lot of efforts to protect the environment. Keeping this in mind, the government has also started FAME-2 subsidy to promote electric mobility. In which subsidy is given by the government on the purchase of electric vehicle. On the other hand, automobile companies have also introduced electric two-wheeler and four wheeler in the market. If you also want to travel in electric car with the whole family. So here we are going to tell you about some of the best electric cars available in the country. Let’s know about them….

Tata Nexon EV – Tata Motors launched the Nexon SUV as its first electric SUV in January last year. The company claims that this electric SUV can travel up to 312 km on a single charge. Along with this, Nexon can be charged up to 80 percent in just 60 minutes and it takes 2 hours for full charge. On the other hand, Tata Motors has equipped this SUV with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control and a strong body structure. On the other hand, if we talk about its price, then the price of its base variant is 13 lakh 99 thousand rupees and its top variant is priced at 16 lakh 25 thousand rupees.

Hyundai Kona Electric – Hyundai launched the first electric car in India, the Kona Electric. In this car, the company has given a battery pack of 39.9kwh. Which gives power to this car to travel up to 452 km in a single charge. The starting price of this car is 23 lakh 71 thousand rupees. This car gets charged up to 80 percent in 54 minutes.

Mahindra E Verito – The ex-showroom Delhi price of this electric car from Mahindra starts from Rs 9,12,515 after subsidy. Which is for the ABS version. E Verito has a 3 phase AC induction motor. It generates 31 kW of power and 91 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the battery pack, it is a 21.2kWh Lithium Ion battery. The E Verito can travel up to 181 km on a full charge. In normal charging, the car is fully charged in 11 hours 30 minutes, while in fast charging it takes one and a half hours to charge 80 percent. The E Verito can accelerate from 0-60 km/h in 11.2 seconds. The top speed of the car is 86 km/h.