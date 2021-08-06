Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance launch new scheme customers get 100% finance on all petrol and diesel cars

If you are planning to buy a new car with low down payment or with any attractive offer. So you can get up to 100% finance on a new car under the scheme launched by Tata Motors.

To make it easier for people to access their cars, Tata Motors has entered into a partnership with country’s leading NBFC Sundaram Finance to offer customers attractive offers like 100% finance.

In this partnership of Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance, this scheme has been started to make the company’s new Forever range of cars and utility vehicles more accessible to the people.

Under this finance scheme, Sundaram Finance will provide loans for a period of six years on the Forever range of cars and utility vehicles from Tata Motors. In which there will be 100% finance.

Which means you will need a minimum down payment to buy your favorite Tata Motors car.

Along with this, a special finance scheme has also been launched for the farmers, which has been named as Kisan Kar Yojana. In which farmers are being given a long time and convenient option for repayment. According to which farmers can pay their EMI every six months.

Commenting on these finance scheme offers, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone.

“To help our passenger car family in these challenging times, we are delighted to partner with Sundaram Finance to offer our exclusive finance schemes. This is in line with our ongoing endeavor to ensure the availability of safe solutions for personal transport at affordable prices to individuals and families. We are hopeful that these offers will boost the morale of the customers and make the car buying process more convenient.” (read this also– Top 3 premium hatchbacks in the budget of 6 lakhs, which gives a mileage of 28 kmpl)

On the partnership with Tata Motors, Sundaram Finance Deputy Managing Director A. N. Raju said, “After the lockdown in many states since April, we are now seeing a recovery in the passenger vehicle segment. Sales figures in July confirm this. We are also seeing an increase in the demand for ‘personal transport’ from the last 12 months due to the imperative of social distancing.

Car buyers were looking for an exciting start and the new ‘Forever’ range fits the case. With a low down payment model and low EMIs, we are proactively approaching small businesses and paving the way for safer travel by making car ownership more affordable.”

This scheme of Tata Motors and Sundaram Finance will not be applicable on the company’s Nexon electric car. To take this offer or get more information about it, you can get information at your nearest dealership or by visiting the official website of the company.





