Tata Motors finance offers on Tigor sedan easy EMI plan with discount up to 40 thousand – Tata Motors will get easy EMI plan with discount up to 40 thousand on this sedan, read full details

Country’s leading automaker Tata Motors has announced to offer Easy EMI with huge discounts on its best selling sedan. According to the information given on the official website of Tata Motors, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on Tata Tiog and a monthly EMI of Rs 4,111 under the Special Finance Scheme on this car.

The discounts being offered by Tata Motors on the Tigor include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Know every small detail of this car’s price, features, mileage and specification.

Tata Tigor is the company’s cheapest sedan car, which is well-liked for its style, mileage and features. The company has launched this car in six variants.

In Tigor, the company has given an engine of 1197 cc which is a 1.2 liter and 3 cylinder engine. This engine can generate maximum power of 86 PS and torque of 113 Nm. With this engine, Tata has given the option of 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Tata Tigor, the company has given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this car which will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also with in-car voice recognition.

Three driving modes are provided with automatic climate control video playback, Tata Connect app, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear armrest, reverse camera, day-night IRPM, rear defogger, steering mounted controls, cooled glove box.

Talking about the safety features, features like dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, EBS, corner stability control, pre-tensioner have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.3 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.64 lakh which goes up to Rs 7.81 lakh in the top model. But this starting price of 5.64 lakhs becomes Rs 6,22,103 after being on-road.





