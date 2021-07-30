tata motors Jaguar to invest 22400 crores in jaguar land rovers in 2021-22

TATA MOTORS: Chairman N Chandrasekaran told the company’s shareholders in the virtual AGM that the company has decided to increase the share of electric vehicles in its sales to 25 percent in the near future. At present the share of electric vehicles is only 2%

New Delhi. Tata Motors has announced a major investment in the Jaguar Land Rovers project. The company has announced an investment of Rs 22,400 crore in the current financial year, which is more than the financial year 2020-21. Along with this, the company has also started preparing to raise capital for the business of electric vehicles. Tata Motors has decided to increase the share of electric vehicles in its sales to 25 per cent in the near future. At present, the share of electric vehicles is only two percent.

Read More: Number of new investors on NSE crosses 50 lakhs, SBI gave this reason

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran told the company’s shareholders during the virtual AGM that during the financial year 2020-21, Tata Motors had invested Rs 19,800 crore in Jaguar Land Rovers. . An investment target of Rs 22,400 crore has been set during the financial year.

Decision to invest in hydrogen fuel too

The company has decided to increase investment in hydrogen fueled vehicles. The company has received orders for 15 hydrogen fueled vehicles from Indian Oil. The company has also made seven vehicles. But these are in trial stage.

10 models to be launched by 2025

According to the plan of Tata Motors, the company wants to achieve the target of 25 percent share in the sales of electric vehicles. At present it is only two per cent. The company will launch 10 models of electric vehicles before 2025. For this, the company is also planning to set up a separate battery business for electric vehicles. The company proposes to build 1000 charging stations in the next few years.

Read More: 11.9% increase in the number of personal loan borrowers, RBI gave this reason