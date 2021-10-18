Tata Motors made Tata Punch full of features, small packet can prove to be a big bang, this micro SUV, read full details

Tata Motors has launched the country’s cheapest micro SUV Tata Punch, in which many premium features have been given. Read here complete details from its price to features.

The country’s largest automaker Tata Motors has revealed the prices of its micro SUV Tata Punch. Tata Motors has launched this micro SUV in four variants, in which the initial price of the first variant Pure Trim Level is Rs 5.49 lakh.

After which the starting price of its Adventure trim level is Rs 6.39 lakh, the starting price of the third variant Accomplished is Rs 7.29 lakh and the starting price of the fourth variant Creative has been kept at Rs 8.49 lakh.

The company has started the booking process of this car from October 4, which can be booked on the official website of Tata Motors or your nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 21 thousand.

The company has not announced the delivery date of this SUV but according to media reports, the delivery of this SUV will be started before Diwali.

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Punch with two driving modes in which the first mode is Eco and the second mode is City. Talking about the engine and power of Tata Punch, the company has built it on the Alpha platform, on which the company’s existing hatchback Altroz ​​has been built.

Powered by the Tata Punch is a 1.2L capacity 3 cylinder engine which is a naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine can generate maximum power of 85 Bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm.

This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and AMT transmission. Talking about the features of Tata Punch, the company has launched this micro SUV with strong features at a low price.

If this car is called a small packet big bang, then it will not be wrong because for such a low price, the company has given a 7-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system which connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the car has a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, car connected technology, doors that open up to 90 degrees, auto headlamps, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, which give this car a sporty look.

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Punch in 7 attractive colors which include Tropical Mist, Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Tornado Blue, Diatona Grey, Calypso Red and Meteor Bronze.

After the price of Tata Punch is revealed, this car is believed to be a direct competition with cars like Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Ignis.