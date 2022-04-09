Tata Motors offering attractive discounts on select cars in April 2022 read full details

The country’s leading automaker Tata Motors has released attractive discounts on its selected cars in April 2022. This discount issued by the company is being given on cars ranging from hatchback segment to SUV segment.

Apart from cash discount, this discount offered by Tata Motors includes exchange bonus and corporate discount along with other benefits. If you are also planning to buy a Tata Motors car, then know here how much discount is being available on which cars.

Tata Harrier: Tata Harrier is a premium SUV of the company, on which the company is offering savings of up to Rs 65,000 on purchase. This discount includes cash discount along with exchange bonus, free accessories and corporate discount.

Talking about the features of Tata Harrier, features like 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rain sensing wipers, dual tone alloy wheels and panoramic sunroof have been given.

Tata Harrier has been launched by the company in the market with a starting price of Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 21.81 lakh when going to the top variant.

Tata Safari: Tata Safari is one of the most successful SUV of its company, on which the company is giving benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on purchase. The company has launched this car in the market with an initial price of Rs 15.2 lakh, which goes up to Rs 23.32 lakh in the top variant.

Tata Nexon: Tata Nexon is the company’s sub-compact SUV which has become the best selling SUV in the country with its company. Apart from this, this SUV has also got a 5-star safety rating in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP.

On the purchase of Tata Nexon, the company is giving benefits of up to Rs 10 thousand which includes cash discount as well as corporate discount. In Tata Nexon, the company has given the option of two engines, in which the first engine is 1.5 liter turbo diesel and the second engine is 1.2 liter petrol engine. The company has launched this Tata Nexon with a starting price of Rs 7.42 lakh which goes up to Rs 13.73 lakh in the top variant.