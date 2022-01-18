Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from Jan 19

Tata (*19*) to hike passenger vehicle prices from Jan 19

Nevertheless, Tata (*19*) additionally made it clear that the worth hike is not going to have any impact on autos booked on or earlier than January 18, 2022.

Tata (*19*) will enhance the prices of its passenger autos from Wednesday (January 19, 2022). On Tuesday (January 18), the corporate mentioned that it’ll enhance the prices of passenger autos by a mean of 0.9 % from January 19.

A mean enhance of 0.9 per cent will likely be carried out with impact from January 19, 2022, relying on the variant and mannequin, the corporate mentioned in an announcement. Additionally, the corporate has slashed the worth of a selected variant by up to Rs 10,000 primarily based on buyer suggestions. The corporate defined the explanation behind this hike and mentioned that it’s being achieved to partially compensate for the rise in price.

Tata (*19*) additional mentioned, “The corporate is self-adjusting a major a part of the elevated price, however the sharp enhance in complete price has compelled it to move on a number of the burden to the purchasers by the use of minimal value hike.”

It has been noticed that the corporate’s “buyer first strategy” has once more determined to supply value safety to all its clients who’ve proven confidence in Tata (*19*)’ vary of passenger autos.

“The worth hike could have no impact on vehicles booked on or earlier than January 18, 2022,” the corporate mentioned. The Mumbai-based automaker sells varied fashions like Tiago, Punch and Harrier within the home market.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) final week elevated the prices of its varied fashions by up to 4.3 per cent with fast impact.

Underneath this enhance, the worth of Maruti’s autos had elevated by 30 thousand rupees. Speaking about Maruti Suzuki Enviornment fashions, then 10 thousand on Dzire, 12,500 on Alto, 12,500 on S-Press, 14 thousand on Vitara Brezza, 15 thousand on Swift, 16000 on Celerio, 21000 on Ertiga, 27000 on Eeco and 30 on Wagon R. Hundreds (ex-show room value) elevated.

Coming to Nexa fashions, there was a rise of 21 thousand on S-Cross, 21 thousand on Baleno, 16 thousand on XL6, 15 thousand on Ciaz and 15 thousand on Ignis (ex-showroom value).

Car firms say they’ve been compelled to hike prices as metal, aluminium, copper, plastic and treasured metals have change into costlier than final yr.