Tata Motors to launch 8 new EV in next 5 years Electric Car company of Tata Group will work without plant

Tata Motors may launch 8 electric cars in the next five years. The company is currently selling two EVs. Tata Motors alone accounts for over 70 per cent of the domestic EV market.

Tata Group’s Tata Motors is working on a plan to maintain dominance in the electric vehicle (EV) business. Currently, Tata alone has a share of over 70 per cent in the EV market. To maintain this, Tata Motors is going to form a new electric car company. However, this new car company will not have its own separate plant.

New company to pay Tata Motors for brand, logo and plant

According to a news in Moneycontrol, Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji has given this information. Balaji said that the plants of Passenger Vehicle Company (PV Company) will be available for EV company. The EV company will not have any plant of its own. The EV company will make its vehicles at the Passenger Vehicle Company’s plant. The new company will pay Tata Motors money in return for using the brand name, logo and plant.

Tata’s 71 percent share in the EV market

The value of Tata’s EV business is estimated at $9.1 billion. This is half of the valuation of Tata Motors. Tata currently holds 71 ​​percent of the EV market in India. The company is selling more than a thousand electric cars every month. In the last financial year, Tata had generated revenue of Rs 500-600 crore from the EV business.

Tata to launch eight new EVs in five years

Tata is currently selling two vehicles in the EV category, the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. To maintain its dominance in the EV market, Tata plans to increase the number of electric cars to 10 by FY2025-26. That is, the company is going to launch eight new electric cars in the next five years. The proposed cars include the hatchback Altroz ​​and the EV version of the Tiago. Soon the company is going to launch the first electric sedan car under the Express brand.

JLR’s six electric SUVs by 2025

Tata’s premium car brand Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch six electric SUVs in the next five years. Jaguar (JLR) has already announced to become a fully electric brand after 2025. In this way, eight new electric cars of Tata will enter the market in the next five years.

Also read: Not only Air India, Tata’s role is also in making India a nuclear power, know this thing related to Homi Jehangir Bhabha

TPG Rise Climate invests 7500 crores in Tata’s EV business

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced to raise Rs 7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate for its EV business. The company will use this money to strengthen the business of electric cars. However, the company has kept commercial electric vehicles out of this scheme.