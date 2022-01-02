Tata Motors will soon launch the CNG avatar of this popular hatchback, teaser released, read full details

Tata Motors can launch its first CNG car in this January, whose teaser has been released by the company, read its full details.

In view of the increasing demand for CNG cars in the country, many companies have either started releasing CNG variants of their existing cars or have started launching new CNG cars.

In which a new name has been added, the country’s leading automaker Tata Motors, who has made all preparations to launch the first CNG car.

Tata Motors will launch a CNG variant of its current popular hatchback Tiago, the teaser of which has been released by the company on its social media handle.

Discussion was going on for a long time about the launch of Tata Tiago CNG and if media reports are to be believed, the company can also launch a CNG variant of its popular sedan Tata Tigor with it.

According to media reports, many dealerships of Tata Motors have started booking this Tata Tiago CNG, for which a token amount of Rs 11,000 is being charged.

However, the company has not yet issued any official statement regarding the bookings being taken by the dealership. Tata Tiago was spotted several times during testing on the roads, after which the company has released its video teaser.

In the current Tata Tiago, the company has given a 1.2-liter petrol engine, which is a three-cylinder Revotron engine, this engine generates 86 hp power and 113 Nm peak torque.

But according to reports, with the CNG variant, the company can offer a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, with which the option of a turbo petrol engine can also be given.

Talking about the features of Tata Tiago, it has been given front fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like 8-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, all power windows, cruise control creep function and sport mode have been provided for entertainment.

Talking about the safety features of Tata Tiago, features like dual airbags on the front seats, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and corner stability control have been provided.

After launch, Tata Tiago CNG is expected to compete with Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG, Hyundai Santro CNG.